Rebecca Brown, RN, ACOS, Kindred Hospital

“I have trailblazers in my family,” says Rebecca Brown, RN. “Aunt Cookie was the first nurse in my family and was my mentor.”
Brown’s sister Janet and Sadie Blackman, then a nurse at St. Margaret's in Hammond, now a part of Franciscan Health, also inspired her to be a nurse.
Brown was in the helping profession when she went back to school at Purdue University Calumet in 1991 , then transferred to South Suburban College in South Holland. Working full time, it took her 10 years to get her RN. “I had some barriers, but that’s OK. I tell people, ‘Don’t you ever quit.’ ”
Brown had a 3.15 grade point average and, “I was so godly proud of what the Lord was doing for me.”
Her training was at St. Catherine’s Hospital in East Chicago and she received her RN license at Kindred Hospital, where she’s worked for 17 years. Now 64, her continued dedication is one reason for being selected as a top nurse in the Region.
A few months ago, a family she knew needed help with a patient at home being fed intravenously. “If people call me and I can get there, I’m coming to see them.”
A licensed missionary at True Vine Church of God in Christ in East Chicago, Brown says her faith informs her work.
“I pray with the patient’s family. I ask the Lord for strength and guidance and to give me what to say. I don’t force myself on people; most of all I’m there for them medically.”
She would get up at 4 a.m. before work to tend to a nephew’s family member in hospice care at home. “I decided she needed that care more often than the home nurse was able to come to the house.”
When a patient isn’t going to make it, “I try to be a pillar of strength, knowing the patient is about to make that transition to pass away. I’ll pray with the family. Sometimes just your presence helps.”
Brown’s cousin Angela Davis, who nominated her, recalls a time of worry and anguish about a year ago. Her mother was a patient of Brown's, and it became clear her mother wasn’t going to survive. “Words cannot express how much care and love Becky gave not only my mom but our family. Becky comforted me, prayed for me, held me. She gave more courage and strength.
“My mother passed away but I know she was loved and cared for by Becky … (with) compassion, love and diligence.”
To recharge after so much care, says Brown, “I pray, read my Bible, ask the Lord to help me be a light and a humble servant."
And she relies on the support of her husband, children and church family. She adds with a laugh, “I do like shopping, Lord help me, I like shoes and boots. And I like to travel.”
Now her younger sister is catching the inspiration, pursuing a nursing degree.
Says Davis, “If you look up the definition of a nurse, Becky's picture should be there.”