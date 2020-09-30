Recalling the auction

One of my club’s senior members was lamenting the approach of another birthday. He says being old amounts to walking around wondering what you may be forgetting.

In today’s deal, West took two clubs against four hearts — South’s bidding was bold — and led a third high club. South ruffed, took the K-A of diamonds, ruffed his last diamond in dummy and let the nine of trumps ride. West gratefully took his king and also got a spade at the end. Down one.

Auction

South forgot something: namely, the auction that had ended just before the play began. West had opened one spade and then, perhaps unwisely, had bid clubs. Since he had followed to three diamond leads, he could have no more than one heart. So South’s trump finesse was futile. His only chance to avoid a trump loser was to play West for the singleton king. (South could have cashed the ace of trumps at Trick Four.)

One clear benefit of bridge and its problem-solving aspect is preserving mental agility. Those who view it as a sedentary pastime like dominoes are ill-informed.

Daily question

You hold: S A 4 H A Q J 10 8 2 D A 10 5 C J 4. You open one heart, your partner bids one spade, you jump to three hearts and he rebids three spades. What do you say?

Answer: Your three hearts showed a good six-card suit with about 16 high-card points and invited game. Partner’s three spades is forcing; when you suggested a strong suit, he would have no reason to bid again with a weakish hand. Bid four hearts or raise to four spades.

