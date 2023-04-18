Record Store Day will celebrate independent record shops on Saturday.
Record stores across Northwest Indiana and the nation mark the holiday, running promotions and carrying exclusive vinyl releases, such as Taylor Swift's "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions." They'll also have new music from Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Beach House, Billy Joel, Bjork, Blur, Chief Keef, David Byrne, Dio, Duran Duran, E-40, Elton John, Grateful Dead, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Carole King, John Lennon, Madonna, Mars Volta, Miles Davis, Nas, Norah Jones, Ol' Dirty Bastard, P.M. Dawn, Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam, Prince Rakeem, Raphael Saadiq, Slum Village, Stevie Nicks, The Black Keys, the Cranberries, The Cure, The Doors, The Game, The Ramones, The Rolling Stones, Tori Amos, Van Halen and Wilco.
Local independent records stores include S&J Stereo in Griffith, The Den Records & Clothing in Porter, Trusty Spot Records and Tees in Chesterton, Static Age in Michigan City, Region Records in Highland, Antique Vault and Records in Crown Point and Tom Lounge's Record Bin in Hobart and Michigan City.
This year's Record Store Day Ambassadors are Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires. He will release a new version of Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit’s "Tour of Duty" and a cover of Richard Thompson's "Beeswing.” She will release a solo EP "Live At Columbia Studio."
“It’s always a relief to “launch The list” and let the world in on all the things artists have been creating for record stores, partially because we no longer have to keep our mouths shut about things that are going to really really excite people,” says co-founder Carrie Colliton. “When we announced Amanda and Jason as ambassadors we heard from so many people what a great choice it was, and that they couldn’t wait to see what music we’d get as part of their ambassadorship, and we get two releases. And we’ve seen requests for this particular Taylor Swift release for more than two years now. And that’s just two of the artists on the list… there’s so much music on here to make people happy – which is such a great distillation of what record stores do all year long. And I’m really happy that we get to talk about it all now.”
Record Stores also will have new debuts from artists like Maya Hawke and Em Beihold.
For more information, visit recordstoreday.com.