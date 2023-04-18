“It’s always a relief to “launch The list” and let the world in on all the things artists have been creating for record stores, partially because we no longer have to keep our mouths shut about things that are going to really really excite people,” says co-founder Carrie Colliton. “When we announced Amanda and Jason as ambassadors we heard from so many people what a great choice it was, and that they couldn’t wait to see what music we’d get as part of their ambassadorship, and we get two releases. And we’ve seen requests for this particular Taylor Swift release for more than two years now. And that’s just two of the artists on the list… there’s so much music on here to make people happy – which is such a great distillation of what record stores do all year long. And I’m really happy that we get to talk about it all now.”