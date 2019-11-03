{{featured_button_text}}

Aguilera, Anthony L., 24, Portage

Cittadino (nee Frangella), Antoinette M. "Mrs. Deno", 96, Chicago

Dowling, Lillian J., 89, St. John

Dye Jr., James W., 88, Munster

Garrard, Fredrick Paul "The Deacon", 80, Griffith

Gathmann, Josephine Lois, 91, Sugar Hill, Georgia

Grieger, Michael Scott, 53, Oak Creek, Wisconsin

Horzsa, Tivadar, 94, Valparaiso

Kinoff (Jovich), Catherine "Cato", 88, Schererville

Mehal, Robbi, 74, Hebron

Ramos (Harris), Mary Ann

Schaefer (Woelke), Gertrude Amanda, 93, Valparaiso

Sims, Roger D., 76

Surprise, Richard, 71, Cedar Lake

Walston, James A., 71, Hammond

Woolsey (Jacobson), Georgia Rae, 93, Valparaiso

