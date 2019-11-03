Aguilera, Anthony L., 24, Portage
Cittadino (nee Frangella), Antoinette M. "Mrs. Deno", 96, Chicago
Dowling, Lillian J., 89, St. John
Dye Jr., James W., 88, Munster
Garrard, Fredrick Paul "The Deacon", 80, Griffith
Gathmann, Josephine Lois, 91, Sugar Hill, Georgia
Grieger, Michael Scott, 53, Oak Creek, Wisconsin
Horzsa, Tivadar, 94, Valparaiso
You have free articles remaining.
Kinoff (Jovich), Catherine "Cato", 88, Schererville
Mehal, Robbi, 74, Hebron
Ramos (Harris), Mary Ann
Schaefer (Woelke), Gertrude Amanda, 93, Valparaiso
Sims, Roger D., 76
Surprise, Richard, 71, Cedar Lake
Walston, James A., 71, Hammond
Woolsey (Jacobson), Georgia Rae, 93, Valparaiso