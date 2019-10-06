Andress, Mary Ann, 93, Lansing
Kalinowski, Al J., 88, Port Richey, Florida
Kochin (nee Pasternak), Lillian, 91, Hammond
Kowalski, Gregory T., 73, Schererville
Kucish, Frank, 93, Lansing
Lottes (nee Roeske), Lois A., 91, Crown Point
Markovich, Betty M., 82, Munster
Mills, Thomas M., Portage
Morris, David T., 70, Munster
Murphy, Lester F., 82, Tampa, Florida
Myslinsk (nee Fedorchak), Janet Ann, Hinsdale, Illinois
Patlyek (nee Gajdos), Joan, 81, Crown Point
Pistello, Betty, 92, Naples, Florida
Pritchard (nee Gonzalez), Amanda "Mandy", 36, DeMotte
Reese, Charles "Charlie", 91, Northwest Indiana
Shinovich, Kathryn Jane, 78, Clearwater, Florida
Sokolowski (nee Kurowski), Helen, 91, Merrillville
Spencer (nee Cuculich), Carol A., 71, Whiting
Thompson-Goin, Lila Lee, 87, Lake Station
Vessely, Joseph Francis, 52, Valparaiso
Williams (nee Allen), Bernice E., 98, Whiting