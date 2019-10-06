{{featured_button_text}}

Andress, Mary Ann, 93, Lansing

Kalinowski, Al J., 88, Port Richey, Florida

Kochin (nee Pasternak), Lillian, 91, Hammond

Kowalski, Gregory T., 73, Schererville

Kucish, Frank, 93, Lansing

Lottes (nee Roeske), Lois A., 91, Crown Point

Markovich, Betty M., 82, Munster

Mills, Thomas M., Portage

Morris, David T., 70, Munster

Murphy, Lester F., 82, Tampa, Florida

Myslinsk (nee Fedorchak), Janet Ann, Hinsdale, Illinois

Patlyek (nee Gajdos), Joan, 81, Crown Point

Pistello, Betty, 92, Naples, Florida

Pritchard (nee Gonzalez), Amanda "Mandy", 36, DeMotte

Reese, Charles "Charlie", 91, Northwest Indiana

Shinovich, Kathryn Jane, 78, Clearwater, Florida

Sokolowski (nee Kurowski), Helen, 91, Merrillville

Spencer (nee Cuculich), Carol A., 71, Whiting

Thompson-Goin, Lila Lee, 87, Lake Station

Vessely, Joseph Francis, 52, Valparaiso

Williams (nee Allen), Bernice E., 98, Whiting

