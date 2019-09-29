{{featured_button_text}}

Bakos, Arthur J. "Artie", 90, Hammond

Baran (nee Tkach), Anna, 89, Munster

Berry Brown, Marcus, 76, Portage

Bruno (nee Vernich), Donna, 73, Crown Point

Bush, Roy G., 78, Highland

Djujich (nee Radanovich), Sophia, 94, Merrillville

Erwin, Gary Alan, 61, Hobart

Garbett (nee Dawson), Barbara J., 71

Hill, Betty J., 83, Schererville

Koselke, David, 61, Hammond

McNorton, William H. "Red", 89, Lake Station

Miller, Harold L. "Hal", 87, Lowell

Ryan, Charles William "Charly"

Smith, Faye, 75, Lowell

Smith Okamoto, Caryl Ilene, 93, Highland

Stoller, Steven Duane "Wolf", 67, LaCrosse

Taylor, Ronald John, 72, Portage

