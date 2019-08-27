{{featured_button_text}}

Dragon, James "Jim", 100, Calumet Township

Kopcha (nee Whelan), Barbara Lee, 68, Hobart

Mick, Darrell William, 34, Chicago

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Mills (nee DeVries), Myra H., 74, Munster

Siegmund, Dorothy R., 93, Valparaiso

Thormahlen, E. Robert, 88, Valparaiso

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Copy Editor

Mary Freda is a copy editor at The Times. She hails from the Region and is a proud Ball State CCIM alumna.