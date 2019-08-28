Ackerman (nee Dross), Deborah K., 66, Highland
Bittner, Mary R., 84, Hobart
Gagan, Jack Lawrence, 64, Chicago
Hays, Mary C., 90, Sarasota, Florida
Hockney, James Dale "Jim", 86, Thayer
Keever, Mary Rose, 93, Portage
Laucis (nee Zielaskowski), Loretta A., 97, Plymouth
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Lidster, Joshua T., 17, Highland
McGhee (nee Sappenfield), Deborah "Debbie", 69, Portage
Rice, Frank David, 82, Merrillville
Spencer, Ralph Elmer, 91, South Holland
Towe Jr., Fred O., 71, Greenwood
Wayne Tribble, Sanford "Sandy", 82, Odessa, Missouri
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.