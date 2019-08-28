{{featured_button_text}}

Ackerman (nee Dross), Deborah K., 66, Highland

Bittner, Mary R., 84, Hobart

Gagan, Jack Lawrence, 64, Chicago

Hays, Mary C., 90, Sarasota, Florida

Hockney, James Dale "Jim", 86, Thayer

Keever, Mary Rose, 93, Portage

Laucis (nee Zielaskowski), Loretta A., 97, Plymouth

Lidster, Joshua T., 17, Highland

McGhee (nee Sappenfield), Deborah "Debbie", 69, Portage

Rice, Frank David, 82, Merrillville

Spencer, Ralph Elmer, 91, South Holland

Towe Jr., Fred O., 71, Greenwood

Wayne Tribble, Sanford "Sandy", 82, Odessa, Missouri

