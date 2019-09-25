{{featured_button_text}}

Anderson, Judy A., 79, St. John

Boback, Richard J., 89, Hammond

Farner, Charles F., 82, Cedar Lake

Illyes (nee Berrier), LaFonda M., 43, Kouts

Malone, Lorraine A., 61, Griffith

May, Elmo H., 88, Lowell

Nemeth, Mary H., 96, Chicago

Petersen, Gary Arthur, 82, Valparaiso

Rodriguez Casillas, Edward Johnathan, 25, Bloomington

Schoon, Mildred M., 96, LaCrosse

Schuyler, Paul David, 90, Lowell

Spott, Harry James "Jim", 51, Lowell

Vrlik (nee Polunc), Margaret Jean, 91, Whiting

Wright, ILARNG, DDS, Col. Inez Elaine

