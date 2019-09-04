Anderson, Michael C., 67, Chicago
Andros (nee Paramantgis), Mary S., 93, Schererville
Barkley, John R. "Jack", 66, Valparaiso
Berg, Rita Johann, 91, Crown Point
Birky, Elva R., 94, Kouts
Bolde, Hilke, 79, Valparaiso
Davis (Grams), Almeda, age 94, Crown Point
Dixon, James L., 71, Griffith
Hofmann, Craig T., 74, Munster
Koenig, Harold, 105, Munster
Kogut (nee Petro), Gloria M., 88, Crown Point
Norwine, Jill Carolyn, 70, DeMotte
Sabocik, Michael Allen, 72, Chesterton
Yaggi Jr., Cyril Joseph "Cy", 84, Hammond
