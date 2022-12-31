 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday lotteries

***Due to early deadlines the evening numbers do not appear in today's edition. Tuesday's evening lottery numbers will appear in Friday's edition of The Times.***

INDIANA

Daily 3 - Midday: 6-9-9, SB: 6

Daily 4 - Midday: 7-5-4-9, SB: 6

Quick Draw - Midday: 10-12-19-20-27-34-35-38-40-42-44-49-50-54-58-61-66-72-76-77, BE: 49

Hoosier Lotto jackpot: $22 million

ILLINOIS

Pick 3 - Midday: 3-8-9, Fireball: 6

Pick 4 - Midday: 2-4-1-3, Fireball: 5

Lucky Day Lotto - Midday: 01-02-08-11-19

Lotto jackpot: $21.5 million

MICHIGAN

Midday Daily 3: 6-0-0

Midday Daily 4: 7-3-5-1

Lotto 47 jackpot: $2.25 million

POWERBALL

Saturday's game: 6-8-20-52-68

Powerball: 5

Power Play: 2x

Current jackpot: $139 million

