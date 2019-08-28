Deborah K. Ackerman (nee Dross);HIGHLAND, IN
Mary Rose Keever;PORTAGE, IN
Mary C. Hays;SARASOTA, FL
James Dale "Jim" Hockney;THAYER, IN
Mary R. Bittner;HOBART, IN
Loretta A. Laucis (nee Zielaskowski);PLYMOUTH, IN
Deborah "Debbie" McGhee (nee Sappenfield);PORTAGE, IN
Sanford "Sandy" Wayne Tribble;ODESSA, MO
Fred O. Towe Jr.;GREENWOOD, IN
Ralph Elmer Spencer;SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
Frank David Rice;MERRILLVILLE, IN
Jack Lawrence Gagan;CHICAGO
Joshua T. Lidster;HIGHLAND, IN
