{{featured_button_text}}

Deborah K. Ackerman (nee Dross);HIGHLAND, IN 

Mary Rose Keever;PORTAGE, IN

Mary C. Hays;SARASOTA, FL 

James Dale "Jim" Hockney;THAYER, IN 

Mary R. Bittner;HOBART, IN 

Loretta A. Laucis (nee Zielaskowski);PLYMOUTH, IN 

Deborah "Debbie" McGhee (nee Sappenfield);PORTAGE, IN 

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Sanford "Sandy" Wayne Tribble;ODESSA, MO 

Fred O. Towe Jr.;GREENWOOD, IN

Ralph Elmer Spencer;SOUTH HOLLAND, IL

Frank David Rice;MERRILLVILLE, IN

Jack Lawrence Gagan;CHICAGO

Joshua T. Lidster;HIGHLAND, IN 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Copy Editor

Mary Freda is a copy editor at The Times. She hails from the Region and is a proud Ball State CCIM alumna.