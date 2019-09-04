{{featured_button_text}}

Cyril Joseph "Cy" Yaggi Jr.;HAMMOND, IN 

John R. "Jack" Barkley;VALPARAISO, IN

James L. Dixon;GRIFFITH, IN

Harold Koenig;MUNSTER, IN 

Craig T. Hofmann;MUNSTER, IN 

Gloria M. Kogut (nee Petro);CROWN POINT, IN 

Jill Carolyn Norwine;DeMOTTE, IN

Rita Johann Berg;CROWN POINT, IN 

Almeda Davis (Grams);CROWN POINT, IN

Elva R. Birky;KOUTS, IN

Hilke Bolde;VALPARAISO, IN

Mary S. Andros (nee Paramantgis);SCHERERVILLE, IN 

Michael C. Anderson;CHICAGO

