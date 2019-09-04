Cyril Joseph "Cy" Yaggi Jr.;HAMMOND, IN
John R. "Jack" Barkley;VALPARAISO, IN
James L. Dixon;GRIFFITH, IN
Harold Koenig;MUNSTER, IN
Craig T. Hofmann;MUNSTER, IN
Gloria M. Kogut (nee Petro);CROWN POINT, IN
Jill Carolyn Norwine;DeMOTTE, IN
Rita Johann Berg;CROWN POINT, IN
Almeda Davis (Grams);CROWN POINT, IN
Elva R. Birky;KOUTS, IN
Hilke Bolde;VALPARAISO, IN
Mary S. Andros (nee Paramantgis);SCHERERVILLE, IN
Michael C. Anderson;CHICAGO