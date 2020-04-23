OBIT INDEX

OBIT INDEX

{{featured_button_text}}

John A. Arneson; MERRILLVILLE, IN

Vivian Marie Upshaw; CROWN POINT, IN/FORMERLY OF EAST CHICAGO

Ronald M. Buncich; SCHERERVILLE, IN

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts