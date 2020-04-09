Rediscovering Region music amid a lockdown

Like many other procrastinators, this columnist has taken advantage of the mandatory "shelter in place" order, to finally start working on a "things to do" list amassed pre-COVID, when there never seemed to be enough time to get things done.
My office closet and book shelves have been cleaned and reorganized. Old files on the floor and those stacked on top of file cabinets for months, have found their way back into the file cabinets. Boxes of old CDs, tapes and albums that have been gathering dust over the years have been gone through, and as a result of the sudden urge to tidy things up and reverse "pack rat" habits of a lifetime, some treasures of the past have been unearthed.
While rummaging through those boxes, this writer rediscovered musical gems from a generation or two ago, some going back to the late 1970s and early 1980s, when the first steps into a career of music journalism were taken. This was the era of music when vinyl was king, when cassette tapes were the popular format for local bands selling original music, and from the very first wave of regional artists to utilize a new format called compact discs.
The first Northwest Indiana band music this writer received via the new CD format, was an album titled "Push & Squeeze," by a budding hair metal band from Highland called Roxx.
When vocalist/front man Jack Adams handed me Roxx's trend-setting local CD one evening while spinning tunes in the DJ booth of a Highland venue called Club Dimension, the bar was officially raised for all local music makers. Soon after that, cassettes were out and a deluge of CDs began coming my way to spin on air, in clubs, and to review in these pages.
CDs were here to stay and became the favored format of the day. A short time later, The Times requested that I help create and stock a then cutting edge CD juke box to be placed in the lobby of The Indiana Tourism Bureau located on Kennedy Avenue by I-94. The idea was to feature the gifted music makers from the state to folks visiting the lobby.
We stocked it with all styles of music representing the sounds of Indiana. From vintage Hoosier legends like Hoagy Carmichel and Cole Porter, to famous R&B stars like The Jackson Five and The Kinsey Report, to then-newly minted national rockers from Indiana like John Cougar and Henry Lee Summer. More importantly, the Region-stocked juke box gave aspiring NWI artists at the time, an opportunity to be heard and appreciated.
As I cleaned out my closets, I stumbled across several boxes of cassettes and CDs filled with music created by a wealth of starry-eyed local musicians.
One by one, some of these tapes and discs found their into the player to become the soundtrack to my busy work of cleaning and sorting. Along with the music, came memories pouring out of the stereo speakers. Remembrances of having caught live performances by some of these artists, of having written newspaper columns and feature articles on or about many of these artists; of having band members guest with me on radio shows; it all came flooding back as the songs played.
Whether it was one of the hard and heavy Rgion rockers (Gravelbone, Fatal Order, Winterkill, Tyrant's Reign, Joker, Silent Knights, Counter Attak, etc.); the commercial rockers (Highway Band, Rocken Horse, David Carl Band, The Mad Ants, etc); the emerging alt-rock teen favorites (Alison's Mailbox, History's End, Digital Hair, etc.); or some of the many melodic troubadours (Josh Holmes, Bill Hayden, Steve Vansak, Tristen, Eric Lambert, etc.), replaying some of these long archived tunes was a reminder of just how much great music has been made here in the Region over the years.
MUSIC NOTES
• The sad news broke as this column was wrapping up, that longtime Northwest Indiana rocker Chris Kalmas had passed away. More information was not known at press time. This writer first met the Hammond native and his brother Michael Kalmas when the siblings were writing and performing in a band they called, How Happy. Chris was very passionate about music and was involved in many collaborations and projects. His most recent being a late 2018 original music EP, "Deep Sleep," from his band Chris Kalmas & The Cads, featuring brother Michael (bass), along with local rockers John Horvath (drums) and Mark Rongers (guitar). Condolences to the Kalmas family, and to the many friends and fans who loved Chris and his music.
• The double-bill concert by tribute groups Midnight Rider (Allman Bros.) and Soundz of Santana (Santana) scheduled for April 18 at the Hobart Art Theatre, has been postponed, along with the May 1 concert by Johnny Cash tribute group, Folsom. No re-scheduled dates at this time. Keep up on these and all Art Theatre shows at: www.facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
• Russian-born songstress Marina V may call California home, but she visits the Region often for shows at Chicago Street Theatre in Valpo and has been streaming house concerts for a couple of years, way ahead of the COVID-19 curve. Her next concerts will be comprised largely of fan requests from her deep catalog of original recordings and covers included during her concert tours. Stream on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. US Pacific, Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. Pacific and Sundays 12:30 p.m. US Pacific on twitch.tv/MarinaVmusic.
• Another Cali-based musician with a considerable Chicagoland fan base, blues-rocker Val Starr has announced her new "Stay At Home" concert series for fans. The focus of the performances presently are songs from her latest album, "The Lighter Side of The Blues." View it here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=gH_2KtqZdEc&feature=youtu.be
Opinions are solely the writer's. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!