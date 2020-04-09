Rediscovering Region music amid a lockdown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Like many other procrastinators, this columnist has taken advantage of the mandatory "shelter in place" order, to finally start working on a "things to do" list amassed pre-COVID, when there never seemed to be enough time to get things done.

My office closet and book shelves have been cleaned and reorganized. Old files on the floor and those stacked on top of file cabinets for months, have found their way back into the file cabinets. Boxes of old CDs, tapes and albums that have been gathering dust over the years have been gone through, and as a result of the sudden urge to tidy things up and reverse "pack rat" habits of a lifetime, some treasures of the past have been unearthed.

While rummaging through those boxes, this writer rediscovered musical gems from a generation or two ago, some going back to the late 1970s and early 1980s, when the first steps into a career of music journalism were taken. This was the era of music when vinyl was king, when cassette tapes were the popular format for local bands selling original music, and from the very first wave of regional artists to utilize a new format called compact discs.

The first Northwest Indiana band music this writer received via the new CD format, was an album titled "Push & Squeeze," by a budding hair metal band from Highland called Roxx.