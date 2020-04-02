Reducing caregiver stress amid coronavirus outbreak

• Deal with what you can control. Outside factors like the coronavirus outbreak are out of your control: how you react to them is not. Following public health guidelines, eating properly, setting a routine, getting a good night’s sleep and prioritizing self-care are all helpful and well within your control.

• Clear and refresh your mind. Exercise, yoga, meditating, listening to music or even taking a few deep breaths can all help relax the mind and reduce stress (and be done indoors). Find something that works for you and do it regularly!

• Don’t overload on news. Staying informed is important, but constantly checking news sources and social media can add to stress levels. Getting news from trusted sources (i.e. the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or your state/local health department) and setting a schedule to get news updates (i.e. 6 pm every night for half an hour) can help.

• Share your feelings. Sometimes just talking about your stress can help relieve it. Whether it’s with someone in your support structure, a professional or even a stranger, don’t be reluctant to open up. AFA’s Helpline has licensed social workers available for caregivers seven days to provide support or even just listen.

AFA’s Helpline, staffed entirely by licensed social workers trained in dementia care, is open seven days a week to help provide additional tips about reducing caregiver stress, caregiving during the coronavirus outbreak and more. The Helpline can be reached by calling 866-232-8484 or visiting www.alzfdn.org and clicking the blue and white chat icon in the right hand corner of the page.

