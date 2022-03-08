Reducing head-first contact in football still a point of emphasis for athletic trainers

National Athletic Training Month is underway, focusing on a theme of athletic trainers “providing healthcare everywhere.” However, to kick off the month on Wednesday, The National Athletic Trainers’ Association went back to its roots and released a position statement on “Reducing Intentional Head-first Contact Behavior in American Football Players.”

Published in the current issue of the Journal of Athletic Training, the statement includes 14 specific recommendations that are an update to a similar position statement published in 2004.

“Our updated position statement provides the athletic trainer, as well as parents, athletes, coaches and other healthcare professionals, with the latest recommendations and tools to reduce injuries related to intentional head-first contact,” NATA President Kathy Dieringer, EdD, ATC said in a press release issued the same day as the position statement.

“The original recommendations aimed to reduce behaviors that can lead to cervical spine fractures and dislocations,” said the current statement’s lead author, Erik E. Swartz, PhD, ATC in the same press release. “Despite new rules and education programs, head-first contact remains common in tackle football and required a renewed focus.”

According to the press release head-first contact involves players initiating contact with the top or front of the helmet while tackling, blocking or carrying the ball.

“Head impacts in American football, at all levels of play, are frequent, vary in severity and pose particular risk for acute head and neck injuries with an increasing concern that they may contribute to chronic brain injuries,” added Swartz, who chairs the Department of Physical Therapy at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. “In the past decade, new technologies have allowed us to track and measure head-first impacts with greater accuracy.”

The first five recommendations involve education and administration:

1. Develop and require consistent, contemporary education for players on the dangers of head-first contact in football as it pertains to the risk for head and neck injury.

2. Develop and require documented education for coaches at all levels of play, including youth, on the dangers of teaching, instructing or allowing head-first contact in football as it pertains to the risk for head and neck injury.

3. Develop and require education for officials at all levels of play on the mechanisms and dangers of head-first contact in football and how they pertain to officiating, scrimmages and games.

4. Organizational bodies that involve minors should communicate with parents and legal guardians on a regular basis to describe the strategies used to reduce head-first contact behavior and its potentially risky outcomes.

5. Encourage coaches, strength and conditioning specialists, administrators, ATs, team physicians, and athletics or league directors to meet regularly and work together to discuss, implement and review strategies that reduce head-first contact behavior by football players.

Skill development and behavior modification are covered in the next two recommendations:

6. Introduce evidence-based, progressive techniques for avoiding head-first contact behavior during ball-carrying, tackling and blocking before the first exposure to tackle football (i.e., first-time participants, preseason).

7. Teach until mastery is achieved and reinforce the maintenance of appropriate tackling and blocking skills that explicitly deter head-first contact behavior in football at all levels of play.

The following three recommendations apply to rules and regulations:

8. Because full-contact practice sessions (i.e., live tackling, taking the opponent to the ground) increase the opportunities for head-first behavior, regulate the time devoted to such sessions each week to ensure sufficient focus on age-appropriate instruction, maintenance, and mastery of proper tackling and blocking skills.

9. Adapt the practice structure by eliminating or modifying football drills that do not reinforce proper and safe tackling and blocking behaviors or techniques

10. Consistently enforce the penalties or fines (or both) for head-first contact behavior, spearing or targeting at all levels of play for all player positions.

The final four recommendations address technology and scientific research:

11. Recognize that helmet and after-market companies that produce helmet add-on products may overstate injury prevention benefits leading to risk-taking behavior.

12. Consider using validated head-impact monitoring systems or video capture (or both) as a complementary tool for identifying and correcting head-first contact behavior.

13. Educate athletes on the influence of protective equipment and techniques related to avoiding head contact.

14. Engage all stakeholders in the generation of high-level scientific research to test and validate strategies, techniques, or technologies proposed to support the reduction of head-impact exposure in football.

Catastrophic head and neck injuries in football have been a source of controversy dating back to the administration of President Theodore Roosevelt, when his efforts to save the game from itself in 1905 ultimately led to the formation of the NCAA. Roosevelt had good reason to be concerned. During the fall of 1905, 19 college football players died. According to a 2014 article in Politico, “With five times as many college players participating today, the modern equivalent would be 95 on-field deaths.”

More recently, in 1976, all levels of football banned spearing, which involves tackling and blocking with the crown of the helmet. The impetus for the rule change had been 204 football-related deaths between 1965 and 1974 and 99 permanent cervical cord injuries between 1971 and 1975. In the aftermath of the rule change, catastrophic head and neck injuries were cut in half.

Yet, they were not eliminated. Between 2010 and 2019, head and neck injuries lead to 40 fatalities in football. Meanwhile, the long-term effects of daily sub-concussive hits were also becoming a national concern.

Thus, rule changes have been enacted that include banning the kickoff at the lowest levels of Pop Warner (2016), limiting full contact to one practice per week (NFL 2011, NCAA 2016), eliminating wedge formation blocking on kickoffs (NFL 2004 and 2018, NCAA 2018), and penalizing targeting (NCAA 2008, NFHS 2014).

Nonetheless, the hits keep coming, necessitating this latest statement from the NATA. To read it in full, go to https://meridian.allenpress.com/jat/article/57/2/113/478198/National-Athletic-Trainers-Association-Position .

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

