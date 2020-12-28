Region adds 3 deaths, 330 new COVID-19 cases, pushing total count over 62,000

Three more people died from COVID-19 across the Region, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The new fatalities from the respiratory disease were recorded in Lake and LaPorte counties.
A total of 911 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began: 573 in Lake County, 163 in Porter County, 129 in LaPorte County, 28 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.
There were 43 new fatalities reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 7,539.
New deaths were reported between March 15 and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 347 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
The Region added 330 new coronavirus cases, increasing totals to 39,049 in Lake County, up 170; 12,526 in Porter County, up 96; 7,265 in LaPorte County, up 43; 2,398 in Jasper County, up 18; and 811 cases in Newton County, up three.
Across Indiana there were 2,494 new cases, pushing the state's count to 493,841.
New cases were reported between Christmas Eve and Sunday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 34 patients hospitalized and 11,200 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,729 cases, up nine from Sunday, and 26,631 tested. Lansing had 2,471 cases, up five, and 20,842 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
State health officials listed Region positivity rates as 12.8% in Lake County, up from 12.7% the day before; 9.5% in Porter County, unchanged; 14.9% in LaPorte County, up from 14.1%; 16.8% in Newton County, up from 15.9%; and 13.7% in Jasper County, up from 13%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.