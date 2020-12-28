Region adds 3 deaths, 330 new COVID-19 cases, pushing total count over 62,000

Three more people died from COVID-19 across the Region, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

The new fatalities from the respiratory disease were recorded in Lake and LaPorte counties.

A total of 911 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began: 573 in Lake County, 163 in Porter County, 129 in LaPorte County, 28 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.

There were 43 new fatalities reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 7,539.

New deaths were reported between March 15 and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 347 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.