Region author Collins releases latest mystery novel

Linda Tsoutsouris, the prolific bestselling author of two mystery series—the Flower Shop Mysteries, several of which have been made into Hallmark movies starring Brooke Shields, and her newest the Goddess of Green St. novels, is out with her latest, “Gone But Not for Garden.” Those who love Abby Knight, the mystery solving flower shop owner, will be delighted that she travels from her home in New Chapel (think Valparaiso where Tsoutsouris lives) to Sequoia (think Saugatuck, Michigan and Key West, Florida combined) the town where Athena Spencer lives and works in her family’s garden center. Together the two sleuths join forces to solve a murder.

Troutsouris, who writes under the pen name of Kate Collins, took time to chat with NWI Indiana Times correspondent Jane Simon Ammeson about writing and her latest novel.

Ammeson: Why did you decide to focus on writing mysteries, rather than other types of books?

Collins: I began my novel-writing career by first publishing historical romantic fiction which always revolved around a mystery. When the market for historical romance faded, I decided to move straight into mysteries, which was my first love anyway. It was the best decision, career-wise, that I could’ve made.

Ammeson: What is a typical day like for you?

Collins: I do my internet work (Facebook, Instagram, email) in the morning, along with household chores, and leave the afternoon free to write. It’s a schedule I’ve kept for 25 years.

Ammeson: When you’re not writing what do you like to do?

Collins: I read fiction, take a yoga class, garden, walk, and spend time with my children.

Ammeson: I always marvel at how creative your titles are. What do you do when you hit a brick wall, title-wise? And how about plotting? Do you outline or just let your characters take you where they want to go?

Collins: I came up with a list of possible titles that used flower-references many years ago and have just about exhausted that list. I’ll be searching for more soon. I go through floral catalogs looking for ideas. As for plotting, I come up with a murder scenario first, then decide who my four or five suspects will be. I always use a character familiar to the fans of the series as one of the suspects, giving my main character a reason to take on the investigation. I always write up a synopsis, giving me a roadmap to follow as I write the story. Sometimes the characters will take over and move the story in a direction I didn’t see coming. That’s always fun.

Ammeson: Tell us about your latest book, “Gone but Not for Garden.”

Collins: “Gone But Not For Garden” was so much fun to write because it’s a crossover book, bringing together the main character from The Flower Shop Mysteries, Abby Knight, with the main character from the Goddess of Greene St. Mysteries, Athena Spencer.

I got the idea for the book from reading about the poisonous effects of Visine, which can kill a person in less than an hour when taken internally. It’s colorless, tasteless and odorless, making it the perfect murder weapon. And then I had a vision of models in a fashion show walking down the runway, except that one of the models is missing. After she’s discovered dead in her dressing room, the story was off and running.

Ammeson: You have two major series, the Flower Shop Mysteries which is set in a city like Valparaiso, Indiana and now, A Goddess of Greene St. Mysteries. In “Gone but Not for Garden,” Abby, who we know from the Flower Shop series comes to a Lake Michigan town like Saugatuck called Sequoia to help her cousin Jillian, who has been arrested for murder. Can you tell us a little more about this book and also your characters and their interactions?

Collins: Abby comes to Athena’s town in Michigan to help her cousin Jillian who is accused of murdering a model at a fashion show. Some of the town’s most prominent women are also suspects, creating a delicate situation for Athena, who must tiptoe around them while still investigating.

Along with her handsome partner, Case, Athena and Abby work together to bring the true killer to justice. Watching the two sleuths work together is fun and I hope fans of the series will enjoy it. The story is sometimes funny and very suspenseful, especially the ending, which I know readers will love.

Ammeson: You also write historical romances and have penned several children’s books. How do you keep everything straight? And how do you find the time to do it all?

Collins: I began my publishing career writing stories for children’s magazines. At the same time, I was reading a lot of historical romance and finally decided I wanted to try my hand at that, too. I soon sold my first novel to Avon Publishing, and I was off and running, publishing seven historicals before moving into mystery. I’ve since published 24 mysteries and four novellas.

Ammeson: Is writing always fun?

Collins: Nope. It can be fun to write dialogue and watch the characters come to life when they speak to me, but mostly it’s a lot of concentrated thinking, plotting, and describing the scenes I see in my mind so that they gel into one cohesive story. Still, I wouldn’t do anything else. There’s nothing more satisfying than holding a hard copy of my book in my hands, knowing that my story will be read and hopefully enjoyed by many.