The East Tennessee State standout setter Alyssa Kvarta is off to a tremendous senior season and the Crown Point native was named the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Kvarta was instrumental in wins over Tennessee, Coastal Carolina and Duke. In the win over the Volunteers, she had 47 assists, a career-high 21 digs, three blocks and three kills. With her team down 7-0 in the fifth set, Kvarta reeled off nine straight serves to help ETSU take the lead and eventually win the final set 15-12.
Against Coastal Carolina, she had a season-high 50 assists and 12 digs, while adding 45 assists and 10 digs in the 3-1 victory over Duke for her fifth double-double of the season. She was named to the Duke Invitational All-Tournament Team for her efforts.
Kvarta has been named to an all-tournament team in three straight tournaments.
• Michigan State’s Alyssa Chronowski (Munster) averaged 2.58 kills per set last week, adding seven blocks, 12 digs and six assists.
The sophomore ranks sixth in the Big Ten in service aces per set (0.44).
• Duquesne’s Dani Suiter (Valparaiso) is second in the Atlantic 10 with 0.38 aces/set and 9.41 assists/set.
• Ball State’s Sydnee VanBeek (Illiana Christian) is fourth in the Mid-American Conference in attack percentage (.362).
Teammate Reece Kral (Crown Point) had a huge game against Indiana with a career-high 14 kills. The freshman also added a career-high five block assists and two digs. Additionally, Kia Holder (Morgan Twp.) had a season-high nine kills in a win over IUPUI.
• Butler’s Bri Lilly (T.F. South) was named to the all-tournament team at the Arkansas Classic. Lilly is second on the team in both kills (80) and points (104 ½).
• Texas A&M Corpus Christi freshman Kylie Filipiak (Michigan City) is seeing plenty of playing time and has 47 kills (1.74 per set) on the season. She is averaging 1.80 points per set.
Men’s soccer
Trine University’s Ben Moricz (Valparaiso) is leading the team in points (11) and goals (five).
The senior had two goals in a 5-1 victory over Defiance College.
Women’s cross country
Bowling Green’s Katerina Shuble (LaPorte) was the team’s top finisher, taking 14th in the 4K race in 14 minutes, 43.8 seconds at the Toledo Rockets Invitational. Sarah Hunsley (Lake Central) was 17th.
Both runners ran unattached at the meet.
• Montana’s Hannah Wylie (Crown Point) was 18th overall to help her team to a runner-up finish at the Clash of the Inland Northwest at the University of Idaho. Wylie, a freshman, also was 18th on Saturday at the Montana State Classic, leading the team to another runner-up finish behind Montana State.
Football
University of Saint Francis (Illinois) quarterbacks Aaron Ellis (Boone Grove) and Don Butkus (Dyer/Mount Carmel) each threw a touchdown pass in Saturday’s 49-19 loss to top-ranked University of Saint Francis (Indiana).
Justin Green (Griffith) had 51 yards rushing and a touchdown and added a 59-yard kickoff return for the two-time defending NAIA champion Cougars (3-0).