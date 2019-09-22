Grand Valley State is loving the Region kids.
Michigan City’s Aryuan Cain-Veasey sure helped the case.
Cain-Veasey, nicknamed “Buck,” definitely didn’t disappoint in his first game of 2019. The sophomore running back rushed for a game- and career-high 200 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-10 victory over Edinboro (Pa.) on Sept. 7.
“Buck was a redshirt freshman last year and spent a lot of the offseason preparing for this moment,” Grand Valley State coach Matt Mitchell said. “If anybody saw him in camp, they knew he was due for something big. It’s just one game, but people think of him as a big back that can’t run away from anyone.
“But he showed in our spring game what he can do when he ran away from our entire defense.”
Cain-Veasey has 231 yards rushing through two games for the Lakers (3-0). He had 210 total all of last season.
“Buck runs extremely physical,” Mitchell said. “He has great feet and balance and really has been great for us.”
Grand Valley State had another exceptional running back from the Region with EC Central standout Marty Carter. Carter, the school’s all-time leading rusher, also earned Division II All-America honors in 2016.
• Wabash’s Ike James (Lowell) had 226 yards rushing and two touchdowns in Saturday’s 48-35 victory over host Allegheny (Pa.).
James had 22 carries for 139 yards in the second half.
Artie Equihua (Crown Point) had seven tackles and two pass breakups, while Patrick Kelly (Valparaiso) had four tackles. Malcolm Lang (Gavit) had a sack and a tackle for loss.
• Marian’s Ethan Darter (Lake Central) threw for 193 yards and a TD, and Charles Salary (LaPorte) rushed for two touchdowns and 63 yards in Saturday’s 55-0 shutout of Trinity International.
Women’s cross country
Bowling Green’s Katerina Shuble (LaPorte) was first for the team and 29th overall among 291 runners at the Spartan Invitational in East Lansing, Mich.
Sarah Hunsley (Lake Central) was fourth for the team and 50th overall as the Falcons finished fifth out of 26 teams.
Women’s volleyball
Western Michigan’s Rachel Bontrager (Valparaiso) surpassed the 1,000-career mark in kills over the weekend. The junior outside hitter, who had 28 kills combined against Auburn and IUPUI, is the 24th player in program history to reach the milestone.
• Michigan State’s Alyssa Chronowski (Munster) had 10 kills and three blocks in Friday’s 3-1 victory over Auburn.
• Duquesne’s Dani Suiter (Valparaiso) leads the team with 6.41 assists per set.
• Florida State’s Morgan Chacon (Crown Point) is second on the team with 70 kills and also tied for second in service aces (six). The redshirt freshman also has 79 digs for the No. 23 Seminoles (6-3).