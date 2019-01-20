Conner TenHove leads all of Division II basketball with a 97.7 free-throw percentage, having made 42 of 43 for the Cedarville University men’s basketball team.
The 6-foot-7 starting sophomore forward from Valparaiso High School leads the Cedarville (Ohio) squad with 16.3 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game.
TenHove scored a career-high 32 points, and went 6 of 8 from 3-point range, in an 87-76 victory over Malone University on Jan. 2. He added eight rebounds and three assists and went 4 for 4 from the foul line.
He also set season highs in field goals made (11) and attempted (18), plus 3-pointers made and attempted.
He added a team-high 18 points, six rebounds and a career-high five assists in a 75-64 loss at Walsh University on Jan. 5. He was named Male Athlete of the Week (Dec. 30-Jan. 5) at Cedarville for his recent efforts.
Taylor among Northwestern scoring leaders
Ryan Taylor ranks third on the Northwestern University men’s basketball team in scoring, averaging 12.6 points per game. He has also made 30 of 31 free throws this season. He leads the team in shooting from long range at 35.6 percent, making a team-high 47 3-pointers.
The graduate transfer who played his high school basketball at Michigan City contributed four 3-pointers in Friday's victory at Rutgers. He finished with 14 points to rank second on the team. He also sank four 3-pointers (4 for 7) during an 80-60 loss to No. 2 Michigan on Jan. 13. Taylor went 4 for 8 shooting, made all three of his free throws and scored 15 points that night.
In a 75-54 nonconference win over Columbia on Dec. 30, Taylor made 5 of 7 from long range and scored the 500th field goal of his career en route to scoring 21 points, which matched his season high.
Dillard sets career-high in points
Davon Dillard led the Shaw University men’s basketball team with a career-high 28 points during a recent road loss.
Dillard, who played at Bowman Academy, is a 6-foot-5 junior for the Division II program located in Raleigh, N.C. He came off the bench and played 29 minutes in the 88-73 loss at Chowan on Jan. 3, making 11 of 12 shots, including 4 of 4 from beyond the arc. He also recorded eight rebounds, with a season-high seven defensive rebounds, plus two assists and two steals.
Dillard also helped the Bears end a seven-game losing skid with an 87-70 victory over Lincoln University (Pa.) on Jan. 14. He had 11 points, six rebound and three assists.
Wabash College swim team has local connections
The Wabash College men’s swimming and diving team won its final home dual meet 198-63 over Illinois Wesleyan on Jan. 11. Local swimmers Joey Karczewski, Ben Klimczak and Elijah Schoof contributed to the victory.
The Division III program opened the meet with a first-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Karczewski, a junior and Crown Point graduate, swam the anchor leg to help his team finish in 1 minute, 41.46 seconds. Karczewski also took fourth in the 50 free with a 23.38.
Klimczak, a LaPorte graduate and Wabash sophomore, won a couple of events, including the 200 back (2:01.59) and the 200 free relay (1:29.93). He swam the third leg on the relay. He was also second in the 50 free with a time of 23.35.
Schoof, a freshman and Michigan City graduate, took third place in the 200 fly with a 2:10.97 for his fastest time in that event.