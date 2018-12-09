Merrillville graduate D.J. Wilkins is already leaving his mark as a freshman guard with the Drake men’s basketball team.
Wilkins had one of his best games in his young career with Drake as he scored a season-high 15 points and added five assists in a 95-88 victory over North Dakota State as part of the U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic on Dec. 1 in Minneapolis.
While his senior teammate Nick Norton made history with 18 points, a school-record 17 assists and 13 rebounds, Wilkins was part of the Bulldogs offense that shot 56.1 percent and made 12 of 23 from beyond the arc. Wilkins, a starting guard, went 5 for 10, made 3 of 6 3-pointers and grabbed two rebounds.
In a 75-61 road win over Milwaukee on Thursday, Wilkins made back-to-back 3-pointers to extend Drake’s lead to 54-30 with about 13 minutes left in the second half. He finished with 8 points and 4 rebounds in 27 minutes on the floor.
East Chicago Central grad contributes against No. 1 Gonzaga
After sitting out last season due to transfer regulations following his freshman year at New Mexico, Damien Jefferson is back in action this year as a sophomore for Creighton men’s basketball.
Jefferson, a graduate of E.C. Central, is part of a high-scoring Creighton offense.
Creighton hosted No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 1 and led the game for 26 minutes and by 48-41 at the half before a late comeback from Gonzaga gave the Bulldogs the 103-92 win.
Playing in front of 18,759 fans, the fifth-largest home crowd in Creighton men’s basketball history, Jefferson had a solid stat line. He played a season-high 33 minutes, went 5 for 10 from the floor, shot 4 for 6 on free throws, scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds, just missing his first double-double of the season.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Creighton.
German scored career-high 33 points
Eugene German tallied a career-high 33 points in an 85-83 loss for the Northern Illinois men’s basketball team.
The 6-foot junior shot 14 for 23 with four 3-pointers for his career-high night on Nov. 28 at Green Bay. He was part of the effort that went on a 22-9 run late in the game after the Huskies trailed by 15 points.
In a 71-62 victory over UC Davis at home Wednesday, German, a 21st Century graduate, was one of four players on his team to reach double figures with his 14 points and he added a then season-high six rebounds.
Taylor plays big mintues in the Big Ten
Ryan Taylor averaged nearly 32 minutes and 12.9 points a game through the first nine contests of the season for the Northwestern men’s basketball team.
The 6-foot-6 graduate transfer who played at Michigan City in high school, helped Northwestern come back from a 15-point deficit to nearly beat No. 5 Michigan on Tuesday. Taylor and a teammate each had chances to knock down shots late while trailing by two but were unsuccessful and Northwestern lost 62-60. Taylor finished with 35 minutes on the floor and nine points.
Taylor racked up a season-high 37 minutes against nonconference foe Georgia Tech. He went 7 for 15 from the floor, including 4 of 9 from beyond the arc, for 20 total points, just one off his season-high.
Talley Jr. makes debut after suspension
Zoran Talley Jr. played 16 minutes in his season debut, an 81-59 victory for Iowa State men’s basketball over North Dakota State University.
The 6-7 senior forward from Merrillville and Don Bosco graduate was suspended for seven games along with teammate Cameron Lard, their coach announced Nov. 6. Talley Jr. went 2-for-3 shooting for 4 points, two assists and a steal when he came in off the bench for his season debut Dec. 3 against the Bison.