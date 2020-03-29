Region couple improvises with drive-up wedding

Nothing was going to stop Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar from getting married on Saturday — not even the coronavirus pandemic. Matusik and Bodnar held a drive-up wedding ceremony on the scheduled day on the front lawn of Bodnar's parents' house in Dyer. All went according to plan, with family members and friends watching from cars and at least one pickup truck. When the couple were pronounced husband and wife, guests celebrated by honking their vehicles' horns.