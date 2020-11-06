Region couple share their story about coping with Alzheimer’s

Jeanne Unterfranz knew something wasn’t right.

The Lakes of the Four Seasons resident had noticed changes in her husband, John, shortly after he retired from teaching in 2008. A retired teacher herself, Unterfranz began noting instances here and there when John struggled with activities that before were simply part of everyday life.

He would complain that getting dressed in the morning was difficult, sometimes turning his clothing in the wrong direction.

“At the same time, he got a new iPhone and never really caught on as to how to use it,” she said.

His driving became a source of stress for Unterfranz, as he at times weaved in between lanes, often thought others were trying to cut him off and parked the car over the lines in a parking lot.

“He did get lost a few times when attempting to visit friends on his own,” she said. “Thank goodness, he was always able to figure out his mistake so he never got completely lost.”

The changes were at times subtle, and something only Unterfranz would see.

“I’m not sure our kids, all grown adults when this started, were aware that anything was different,” she said.