Region couple share their story about coping with Alzheimer’s

Jeanne Unterfranz knew something wasn’t right.
The Lakes of the Four Seasons resident had noticed changes in her husband, John, shortly after he retired from teaching in 2008. A retired teacher herself, Unterfranz began noting instances here and there when John struggled with activities that before were simply part of everyday life.
He would complain that getting dressed in the morning was difficult, sometimes turning his clothing in the wrong direction.
“At the same time, he got a new iPhone and never really caught on as to how to use it,” she said.
His driving became a source of stress for Unterfranz, as he at times weaved in between lanes, often thought others were trying to cut him off and parked the car over the lines in a parking lot.
“He did get lost a few times when attempting to visit friends on his own,” she said. “Thank goodness, he was always able to figure out his mistake so he never got completely lost.”
The changes were at times subtle, and something only Unterfranz would see.
“I’m not sure our kids, all grown adults when this started, were aware that anything was different,” she said.
In November 2014, John was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, a progressive disease that destroys the memory and impacts other cognitive abilities. An estimated 5.8 million Americans 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2020, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. That figure is expected to rise to nearly 14 million by the year 2050.
Early diagnosis is key
November is National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and advocates are urging anyone who may suspect a loved one has Alzheimer’s or any type of dementia to get a diagnosis as early as possible.
“Early diagnosis increases the types of medical interventions available,” said Julie Collins, program manager for the Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “While we currently do not have any treatment to prevent, cure or delay Alzheimer’s or dementia, we do have treatments that can help with symptoms.”
Individuals with an earlier diagnosis may be eligible for clinical trials not open to those in more advanced stages as well, she said.
Unterfranz said her husband was able to participate in a clinical trial through Rush University, and the couple are now part of a support group sponsored through the university.
“It’s very helpful to both of us,” she said. “He gets to listen to music while I share life challenges with other caregivers.”
An early diagnosis also allows individuals to make plans with their families, said Erin Stojic, the walk manager for Northwest Indiana’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
“Legal plans, financial considerations and plans to live fully and well are important to make, and important for the person with the dementia diagnosis to have a say in,” she said.
Knowing that an early diagnosis could be beneficial and getting a loved one to agree to an evaluation are two different things, however. Although the latter can present a host of challenges, Stojic said the first step is to have a conversation with the person you suspect has dementia to see what’s happening from his or her point of view.
“It may take several conversations,” she said. “Remind them that the symptoms may not be dementia-related, but something completely treatable, and that is why it is essential to see the doctor.”
Most individuals start with a primary care physician, who may refer them to a specialist like a gerontologist or neurologist, Collins said.
Prevention, treatments, help
Currently the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reviewing a drug called aducanumab, which may slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.
“The Alzheimer’s Association has encouraged the FDA to move forward with approval rather than moving to another stage of trials,” Collins said. “If there is any chance the drug will slow progression, patients will benefit, whereas without any treatment, we know that the disease will continue to progress and worsen.”
While there are possible treatments on the horizon to slow the progression of the disease, Stojic said there are some lifestyle changes that people can make now to help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s later in life.
“We know that healthy eating, movement, a regular sleep pattern, cognitive stimulation and social involvement are all important to healthy aging in general,” she said. “There are several studies currently ongoing about how much benefit these things may provide in reduction of Alzheimer’s and all dementias.”
In the event that a loved one is diagnosed, Unterfranz said it is important to welcome physical and emotional support from family members and friends.
“My main piece of advice to others would be to be honest and open about the disease to whoever wants to listen,” she said. “Take one day at a time and keep as active as possible — for both of you.”
Unterfranz also advises to get power of attorney and a living trust set up before too much time passes, as well as to not take the little moments for granted.
“Appreciate what it is your spouse can do, because someday he or she will no longer be able to do it,” she said.
The Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association hosts monthly caregiver support groups on the first Tuesday of the month in Lake County and the last Tuesday of the month in Porter County.
For more information, visit alz.org/Indiana or call the organization’s 24-hour helpline at 1-800-272-3900.
