Region couples receive farming honors

The Smokers were also representatives of the state committee for Young Farmers and Ag Professionals from 2017 to 2019.

“Some of my favorite memories were from the time spent getting to know the greater ag community and connecting with them about the highs and lows that you can face on the farm,” Jill said.

There appears to be no break in the chain linking the farm to the family since 1944.

“When I think about the future of the farm, I think about starting to transition from myself to my son and my daughter. It’s about growing the farm in a sustainable way and making sure they are set up to succeed when they are ready to take over the operation,” Jacob said.

Ryan Hilton has been employed for 15 years at Belstra Milling Co., a feed mill and transport operation dealing primarily with hogs, according to INFB.

He’s the livestock transport driver and logistics coordinator for the firm near DeMotte, but has worked in areas like maintenance and delivering feed to farms.

Marie Hilton, who holds a bachelor’s degree in education, recently accepted an offer to teach ag science at Covenant Christian High School.