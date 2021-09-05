Region couples receive farming honors

Two Northwest Indiana couples have received some of the most prestigious awards related to agriculture in the state.
Indiana Farm Bureau selected Jacob and Jill Smoker for its annual Achievement Award, and this year’s Excellence in Agriculture Award went to Ryan and Marie Hilton of Jasper County.
According to INFB, the Achievement Award is for members of the Indianapolis-based farm lobbying group who earn a majority of their income from production agriculture.
The Excellence in Agriculture Award honors INFB members whose earnings are mostly from outside the farm.
The awards are strictly for young farmers and other professionals in the agriculture industry scoring high in areas such as leadership, farm management techniques and growth in their contributions to the organization, according to INFB.
Jacob Smoker manages daily tasks like crop contracting and feed truck deliveries at Smoker Farms, which raises corn, soybeans and cattle on about 1,400 acres along U.S. 30 near Wanatah.
Jill Smoker, an art teacher at Chesterton High School, helps out at the farm by scouting, picking up parts and running equipment.
Currently, Jacob is vice-president of the board for the Indiana Farm Bureau branch in LaPorte County.
The Smokers were also representatives of the state committee for Young Farmers and Ag Professionals from 2017 to 2019.
“Some of my favorite memories were from the time spent getting to know the greater ag community and connecting with them about the highs and lows that you can face on the farm,” Jill said.
There appears to be no break in the chain linking the farm to the family since 1944.
“When I think about the future of the farm, I think about starting to transition from myself to my son and my daughter. It’s about growing the farm in a sustainable way and making sure they are set up to succeed when they are ready to take over the operation,” Jacob said.
Ryan Hilton has been employed for 15 years at Belstra Milling Co., a feed mill and transport operation dealing primarily with hogs, according to INFB.
He’s the livestock transport driver and logistics coordinator for the firm near DeMotte, but has worked in areas like maintenance and delivering feed to farms.
Marie Hilton, who holds a bachelor’s degree in education, recently accepted an offer to teach ag science at Covenant Christian High School.
“In the next five years, we have dreams of starting our own livestock transport business. We want to be able to help keep the food chain link unbroken,” she said.
The Hiltons are board members of the Jasper County branch of Farm Bureau. They also were representatives on the state committee for Young Farmers and Ag Professionals from 2017 to 2019.
Winners and finalists will be formally recognized during the INFB state convention in December.
According to INFB, each winning couple will receive an all-expenses paid trip to compete at the American Farm Bureau annual convention in Atlanta, Georgia in January.
The Smokers will also receive a $6,000 cash prize from Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance and 250 hours of using an M-Series Kubota tractor at no cost.
The Hiltons will be given a $3,000 cash prize from Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance and a John Deere Gator from Farm Credit Services, according to INFB.