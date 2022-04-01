Region dietitians offers ways to incorporate superfoods into your diet

Some foods are healthy. But there are a few that are super healthy. There’s not any designated nutritional label or approved criteria for what are considered “superfood.” And there isn’t a set definition, but generally, a superfood is one that packs an extra nutritional punch, giving you an optimum dose of good-for-you components.

“Superfoods are not a nutritionally recognized category of foods, so because of this there is no criteria for a food to be called a superfood. When the term superfood is used, it usually is referring to foods that are especially nutrient dense, meaning lots of nutrition, such as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, phytochemicals, fiber, for not a lot of calories,” said Kristal Twardy, registered dietician and health coach with Franciscan WELLCARE. “While no one superfood will make you healthy on its own, incorporating those nutritious, nutrient-dense foods to an already healthy diet can help make sure you’re getting the most out of each bite.”

Making superfoods part of regular diet

A lot of foods that might be considered “superfoods” are likely already part of your diet if what you typically eat on the healthy side. A lot of these superfoods are rich in color, so if you work toward eating a rainbow of color, you’ll probably be eating superfoods without even knowing it.

“A healthy diet is about following a healthy eating pattern including fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, and dairy/or plant based dairy alternatives. Rather than aim for a specific number of superfoods, aim for your plate to look like the rainbow and incorporate more whole real foods. Include a variety of deeply colored fruits and vegetables, as this will help ensure you’re getting a variety of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytochemicals,” Twardy said. “The important thing to remember about eating healthy is variety is key, so focusing too much on a specific food may not provide the benefit you are looking for. Eating a variety of healthy foods helps us get adequate nutrition and not get too much or too little of any single nutrient.”

Bonnie Kuss, a registered dietician with Methodist Hospitals, says to “think of superfoods as added layers of protection for your health.” Consciously working them into your diet can have benefits for your overall health.

“If you can eat a different super food at every meal, great, but if not, aiming to eat two to three different superfoods per day is a great place to start before working up to adding more. For example, start by picking one or two meals each day to incorporate two superfoods and you'll have met your goal,” said Kuss.

A superfood here and there won’t work magic. Nor will picking one superfood and eating it every day. They need to be part of the overall healthy eating package. “You need to eat a variety of them, not just one. Further, the benefits of superfoods are best supported in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle of stress reduction, avoidance of smoking, avoidance of excessive alcohol intake and inclusive of moderate physical activity five days a week,” said Kuss. “Also, to keep it simple, foods that are dark reds/blues/purples, or brightly colored yellow/orange/green likely have superfood properties so choose colorful foods whenever possible.”

Benefits of superfoods

“Adding superfoods to your diet promotes major health benefits for both now and later. More immediate benefits include improved digestion, added energy, improved mood, improved blood sugar control, reduction in blood pressure and reduction in inflammation or joint pain, and potentially weight loss. Longer term benefits include disease prevention or delay,” said Kuss.

The nutrients in superfoods have different functions that can help your body in different ways, said Kuss. They include anti-inflammatory properties, immune support, blood sugar control and support gut health, brain health and heart health.

Examples of superfoods

It’s worth going out of your way to try some superfoods you may not have tried before. Trying a variety of new foods can introduce you to new flavors and textures and help boost the nutrition you’re getting into your meals. Some that Kuss suggests trying are celery root, millet, Brazil nuts, flaxseeds and kefir.

Celery root is high in antioxidants, fiber, vitamin K and vitamin D, making it anti-inflammatory and heart healthy with immune support. Millet is a heart-healthy grain with B-vitamin, calcium, magnesium and zinc and is a good substitute for quinoa or couscous. Brazil nuts are high in selenium, which supports good brain health. Flaxseed contains omega 3 fatty acids and fiber and helps with blood sugar regulation. Kefir has become more widely available in recent years and is similar to yogurt, but has increased probiotics and sometimes less sugar. It’s also drinkable.

In the column of more common superfoods, you’ll find foods like sardines, which are high in vitamin D, calcium and omega 3 fats. They’re easily available and when bought in cans have a long shelf life. Blueberries, spinach, eggs, beans, salmon, lentils, oats, kale and collard greens are all additional nutrient-dense foods that you might want to work into your diet if you aren’t already eating them regularly.

