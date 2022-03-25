Region doctor offers advice for dealing with seasonal allergies

A bump in temperatures, budding flowers and more days filled with sunshine signal spring is just around the corner.

For some, they’re welcome signs. For others, they’re a warning that some rough days may be ahead.

For allergy sufferers, spring can bring a bag of mixed emotions — happy that winter days are behind them for another eight months, yet worried that blooming flowers and greenery will come at a cost.

“It’s important to manage allergy symptoms early, before the effects take a toll on overall quality of life,” says Dr. Vijaya Chapala, an internal medicine physician with Northwest Medical Group.

Left untreated, seasonal allergies can cause sinus swelling, leading to chronic sinusitis, she says.

“Your digestive tract can also suffer,” Chapala said. “Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, is often a direct effect of the body’s allergic response.”

More than 50 million Americans experience various types of allergies each year, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. In fact, allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States.

While spring often gets a bad rap for being “allergy season,” Chapala says allergies can flare up year-round.

“There is no single allergy season,” she said. “Allergy symptoms may vary throughout the year depending on the weather and the types of substances you’re allergic to. Still, many people experience a worsening of their allergies around springtime, when pollen counts are highest.”

In addition to pollen, some of the most common indoor or outdoor allergy triggers are mold spores, dust mites, and cat, dog and rodent dander.

“Many ornamental trees such as Redbuds, Star Magnolias, cherry and dogwood, just to mention a few, bloom early in the spring,” Chapala said. “Certain shade trees also start blooming in March.”

An allergy is when a person’s immune system reacts to a foreign substance, called an allergen, according to the AAFA. This reaction could cause a variety of symptoms, from coughing and sneezing to hives, rashes, itchy eyes, a runny nose and scratchy throat. In severe cases, allergens can lower a person’s blood pressure and cause breathing trouble or asthma attacks.

While there is no cure for allergies, individuals can manage allergies through prevention and treatment, Chapala says.

When symptoms do not improve after using over-the-counter medications and prescription medications, immunotherapy may help, she said.

“Sublingual, or under the tongue, immunotherapy is approved by the FDA for ragweed, certain grasses and dust mites,” she said.

Immunotherapy is a preventive treatment and involves giving doses of the allergen to a person who is allergic. Doses begin in small amounts, but gradually increase in amount with the goal of building up a tolerance.

While Americans spend more than $2 billion each year on over-the-counter allergy remedies, Chapala says it’s important to make an appointment with a primary care physician to map out a treatment plan since there are some risks to self-medicating, such as medication interactions.

