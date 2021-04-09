Region doctors field questions about navigating menopause

Certain genetic chromosomal abnormalities may affect timing of menopause as well, she said.

How long does menopause typically last?

“Menopause symptoms are actually related to the stage right before menopause when symptoms start to occur,” Huynh said. “This is called perimenopause, which can start about four years prior to menopause and can last on average five to seven years.”

In fact, there are three stages of menopause, Khan said.

Perimenopause occurs when a woman’s body begins to transition. Menopause is the period of 12 months without menstrual bleeding, and post-menopause lasts generally 24 to 36 months after the last menstrual period, or longer. It’s during this later stage that symptoms typically begin to subside, Khan said.

Are there any health risks associated with menopause, or do women become more susceptible to certain conditions once they have gone through menopause?

Women are at an increased risk for cardiovascular disease, weight gain and urinary incontinence once they are in menopause, Khan said.

Huynh said women are also at an increased risk for osteoporosis.