Region doctors field questions about navigating menopause

Nearly every woman goes through it, yet doctors say there are still many misconceptions about what to expect during menopause.
Although its definition is pretty clear cut — menopause is the point in time when a woman has gone 12 months since her last menstrual period — this time in a woman’s life is often anything but simple.
Here are some frequently asked questions many women have as they enter into the years when menopause typically occurs, answered by women’s health experts.
What is menopause?
Dr. Mache Seibel, menopause expert and author of the book, “Estrogen Fix,” says the simplest way to think about menopause is to travel back in time to puberty, when a hormonal balance occurs that transitions women from non-reproductive years to reproductive years.
Perimenopause, or the time when a woman’s body makes the natural transition to menopause, is the same as puberty — only backward.
“Your body is transitioning and experiencing turbulent hormones until the hormones are at very low levels and back down to prepubertal levels,” Seibel said. “You’ll experience a loss of estrogen and progesterone because the ovaries reach a point where they are no longer useful.”
At what age does menopause typically begin?
The average age a woman experiences menopause is around 50 to 51 years old. However, Seibel said between 5% and 10% of women go into menopause by the time they are 45. About 1 in 100 experience it before the age of 40.
While these averages reflect a natural menopause, other factors can cause menopause to occur earlier, Seibel said.
“There’s also menopause that happens surgically when a woman has to have her ovaries removed when she’s still cycling regularly,” he said. “There are now an increasing number of women who have had this operation primarily to prevent cancer, either ovarian or breast cancer — particularly those who have a predisposition to breast cancer.”
Some patients have their ovaries removed between the age of 35 and 40, he said, which can cause a woman to then experience menopause.
When do menopause symptoms begin?
Although the average age a woman experiences menopause is 50 to 51, symptoms can begin much earlier. In fact, Dr. Lauren Harting, a Methodist Physician Group family practice physician whose office is at the Methodist Hospitals Southlake campus, said perimenopause symptoms can start around age 35 and last into a woman’s 40s.
What are some symptoms that women may experience?
Early signs typically include night sweats, hot flashes, vaginal dryness, an irregular sleep pattern and urinary incontinence, said Dr. Ramla Khan, a family medicine physician with Northwest Medical Group in Valparaiso.
Other symptoms include irritability or mood changes, as well as skin changes and decreased sexual desire, said Dr. Christina Huynh, a family medicine physician and Community Care Network provider on staff at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.
“These symptoms will be different for different people,” Huynh said.
Irregular periods or a change in menstrual patterns can occur as well, Seibel said.
“They may be heavier, farther apart or closer together,” he said. “There’s a pattern that most women know, and when that pattern ceases to be existent, that is a possible sign.”
Can a woman’s family history or other factors impact when she begins menopause?
Yes, Huynh said.
“A family history of early menopause increases a woman’s risk to have menopause earlier,” she said.
Surgical menopause, when someone has her uterus and ovaries removed, will impact the timing of menopause as well.
“The ovaries release female hormones, so removal facilitates menopause,” Huynh said. “Someone who has had chemotherapy or radiation to the pelvic region may also have earlier menopause for a similar reason.”
Certain genetic chromosomal abnormalities may affect timing of menopause as well, she said.
How long does menopause typically last?
“Menopause symptoms are actually related to the stage right before menopause when symptoms start to occur,” Huynh said. “This is called perimenopause, which can start about four years prior to menopause and can last on average five to seven years.”
In fact, there are three stages of menopause, Khan said.
Perimenopause occurs when a woman’s body begins to transition. Menopause is the period of 12 months without menstrual bleeding, and post-menopause lasts generally 24 to 36 months after the last menstrual period, or longer. It’s during this later stage that symptoms typically begin to subside, Khan said.
Are there any health risks associated with menopause, or do women become more susceptible to certain conditions once they have gone through menopause?
Women are at an increased risk for cardiovascular disease, weight gain and urinary incontinence once they are in menopause, Khan said.
Huynh said women are also at an increased risk for osteoporosis.
“This means your bone strength decreases, increasing risk for fractures, especially with a fall,” she said.
How can one minimize the symptoms, discomfort and health risks associated with menopause?
Seibel said there are four lifestyle changes that will help women continue a healthy lifestyle during menopause.
“Eat healthy,” he said. “Try to eat more natural foods, avoid processed foods and minimize sugar, salt and saturated fats.”
Try to minimize stress, and try to get adequate sleep since menopause can play a role in sleep disturbances, he said.
Finally, prioritize exercise, ideally 30 minutes every day, Seibel said.
Exercise also will help with mood changes and hot flashes, Harting said.
“Many herbal remedies can help symptoms as well,” she said.
Khan said it’s important to prioritize caring for underlying medical problems during menopause, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and obstructive sleep apnea.
Because of an increased risk for osteoporosis, Huynh recommends that women eat three to four servings of calcium-rich foods per day, such as dark leafy vegetables, milk and yogurt.
“It is best if you can get it in your diet, but if not, you can add a supplement,” she said. “Calcium helps with building bone strength. I also recommend low impact, weight-bearing exercise.”
If a woman is experiencing hot flashes, which can cause someone to feel very warm, flushed and sweaty, Huynh recommends drinking something cold and layering clothing so that layers can be removed during a hot flash.
“For vaginal dryness, I recommend over-the-counter lubricants and moisturizers,” she said. “There are prescription medications for hot flashes and vaginal dryness.”
Hormone therapy can address many, if not all, of the symptoms associated with menopause, Seibel said.
“Hormone therapy has the advantage of benefiting all these symptoms,” he said. “If you don’t use hormone therapy, then treatments have to be individualized.”
What is hormone replacement therapy?
Hormone replacement therapy involves giving a woman estrogen alone or a combination of estrogen and progesterone together, Seibel said.
“Women who have their uterus require both because the estrogen builds up the lining of the uterus,” he said. “The progesterone is pro-gestation, which makes the lining ready to receive a fertilized egg. Estrogen by itself can cause the cells to become abnormal and even precancerous.”
Women who have had a hysterectomy only need estrogen since they do not need to protect the lining of the uterus, he said.
“Basically what you’re doing is giving these hormones with the intention of relieving symptoms caused by a loss of estrogen,” Seibel said.
Huynh said hormone replacement therapy is usually only continued for a few years since there are risks that can accompany this type of therapy.
Risks may include heart disease, stroke, blood clots and an increase in certain types of cancer, like breast, endometrial and ovarian, she said. However, hormone replacement therapy provides symptom relief, as well as decreases a woman’s risk for bone fractures and increases protection against colon cancer.
When should someone consider hormone replacement therapy?
Before a woman begins hormone replacement therapy, a patient’s medical history and family history should be assessed, Harting said.
Patients who have a history of breast cancer, endometrial cancer, severe active liver disease or thromboembolic disorders may not be advised to have hormone replacement therapy, for example.
“Don’t be afraid of hormone replacement therapy,” she said. “Discuss with your doctor and don’t wait too long.”
Khan said women can consider hormone replacement therapy when they are within 10 years of menopause or younger than 60, and do not have any contraindications like those listed above.
Those who are not candidates for this type of therapy can take advantage of other options available to them, Khan said.
“There are some alternatives to hormonal therapy to treat menopausal symptoms, which include antidepressants and antiseizure medications that provide some relief,” she said. “A number of herbal treatments have been promoted, such as black cohosh, as a natural remedy, but clinical trials have not shown any benefit.”
Is there anything else that women should know about menopause?
“I think the main thing that I would encourage women to understand is that menopause is not a medical problem,” Seibel said. “It’s a natural transition, but No. 2, no one should suffer silently. There are treatments and other options for almost every symptom someone has.”
There is a lab test that can determine whether a woman is beginning the menopause transition, Khan said, though this test is usually conducted for atypical cases.
“Usually the test is done for those women who are too young to be in menopause or who have special circumstances,” she said.
Huynh also advises her patients to remember that they can get pregnant during the perimenopausal stage.
Anyone who has gone through menopause and still has vaginal bleeding should contact her doctor as well, since this can be an indication of a serious condition, Huynh said.
If a patient feels she is not getting the help she needs, Seibel encourages her to seek a different provider.
“It can be a very gratifying point in life, and suffering through something isn’t something they should have to do,” he said.