Region mom reports death of daughter; police say homicide is isolated, but seek tips (copy)

HAMMOND — Police responding to a report from a woman that her daughter had been killed, found the lifeless body of 31-year-old Brittany Morton, the Hammond department is reporting.

"This was an isolated incident with no threat to the public," Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

Kellogg said his department was called out around 3:45 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 6100 block of Noble Avenue in reference to a homicide. There they met with the mother of the victim and medics pronounced the younger woman dead at the scene.

The death is under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Hammond police Detective Sgt. Chris Gootee at 219-252-7179.