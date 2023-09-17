A Region native penned a biography about Tessie Agana, a child star who's considered the Shirley Temple of the Philippines.

Agana ended up living in Gary and Valparaiso in Northwest Indiana for more than 60 years.

Agana's daughter Mylene Richardson wrote a new biography titled “The Legend of Tessie Agana: Beloved Child Star of the Philippines: An Intimate Portrait of My Mother," which comes out Sept. 20.

Richardson, a Valparaiso native who went to Andrean High School and then Indiana University, will sign copies from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at the Valparaiso Barnes & Noble, 150 Silhavy Road, Suite 120, in Valparaiso. Agana will make an appearance at the book signing.

Agana is a legend in the Philippines who starred in 40 films, often with her mother Linda Estrella, in the 1950s. She became a household name at 8 years old when she starred in the box office record-breaking hit "Roberta." After several hit films, the mother-daughter duo toured internationally as professional singers.

Last year, she won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the FAMAS Awards, which is the Philippines equivalent of the Oscars.

She was dubbed “The Nation’s Little Sweetheart” and “Shirley Temple of the Philippines," but the early fame affected her the rest of her life. All the media attention made her the subject of scrutiny, forced her to have around-the-clock body guards and led her to move to the United States to have privacy again.

She later grappled with depression, isolation and other issues.

Richardson wrote an intimate portrait of her famous mother, learning more about her and herself in the process. The first-time author conducted years of interviews with family members and friends for the book, which she hoped would teach her children about their grandmother and great-grandmother.

“It’s rare for a daughter to put into poignant prose the travails and triumphs of her mother,” said Gina Vera-Perez De Venecia, Humanitarian, former Congresswoman in the Philippines. “It is rarer still for a mother to view her entire life through the prism of her beloved offspring. Yet, this is the lyrical brilliance of this jewel of a book, ‘The Legend of Tessie Agana.’”

Her book features many anecdotes, such as how her grandparents hid from Japanese soldiers in rice fields while they were walking to Mass during World War II or how Tessie was born when bombs were exploding around the hospital.

“The process of writing this book was an eye-opener in every way, and my mother and I have rebuilt a more fulfilling relationship,” Richardson said. “We have learned to embrace the past and celebrate the present. This story, I believe, can only be told from the lens of a family member revealing details with love, respect, and honor.”

For more information, visit https://www.mylenerichardson.com/.