Region of Relavance

Region of Relevance
Reaching new heights
Quality health care, evolving education, natural beauty and a rich culture contribute to a thriving NWI. Today marks the second of three Sunday issues of The Times of Northwest Indiana's annual Progress edition, with the theme of "Region of Relevance."
By investing in Northwest Indiana’s natural advantages, connecting our communities to the world and unlocking the unlimited opportunities available, the Region will continue to be the very definition of a compelling destination in the decades to come.
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb
Page 10
The ongoing West Lake Corridor project and the Double Track project on the South Shore Line will attract new people, businesses and good-paying jobs to our region. We are already seeing the benefits from the new construction and the transit-oriented developments taking place along the rail system.
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan
Page 10
Improvements to the commuter rail system help unlock the incredible potential we have here in Northwest Indiana and have the opportunity to make us a region of choice. Combining our great quality of life, low-cost housing market, low taxes and great access to the nation’s third largest economy, we have all the ingredients to grow our Region for the benefit all of our residents.
South Shore Line President Michael Noland
Page 14
Projects attracted by the Region’s commitment in commuter rail so far total more than $250 million in new investment in Northwest Indiana, and the RDA is working diligently with local communities to lay the groundwork for even more.
Regional Development Authority President and CEO Sherri Ziller
Page 14
Among all the Region’s assets you are reading about in these pages — assets such as our dunescape environment, our transportation infrastructure and rail investments, and more walkable, vibrant communities to come — Northwest Indiana’s ability to collaborate for a more hopeful future is the most important and game-changing asset we have at our disposal.
Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Ty Warner
Page 40
By leveraging valuable resources and investment, this Region will experience growth through the innovative approach of creating an attractive technology hub in the quantum corridor. It is our destiny to be a leader for the Midwest and beyond.
One Region President and CEO Marie Foster-Bruns
Page 40