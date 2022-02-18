Region offers plenty of places to hike

Hibernating indoors in winter months might be good for your body temperature and your skin, but it can wreak havoc on your mental health and cause a decline in your physical fitness.

Don’t let a cool breeze and some snow keep you inside for months. Getting outside for a brief winter hike can do you so much good. There’s a kind of peace you can only find in winter when the landscape is short on people and big on beauty.

So, lace up those boots and head out for a hike. Start small by making your way around your neighborhood, and when you’re ready for something a little longer, more secluded or more challenging, here are some places to visit:

Glenwood Dunes Trail

U.S. 20 and Brummit Road

Chesterton

219.926.7561

This extensive trail system has interconnected loops of under a mile and up to 15 miles. The trail also is shared with horseback riders and cross country skiers. There are 13 trail junctions, and the system is accessible from either Glenwood Dunes Trail or Calumet Dunes Trail parking lots.

Barker Woods

444 Barker Road

Michigan City

Looking for a short, easy trail for a leisurely little winter stroll to clear your head and get some fresh air? Head to this 30-acre preserve with a .78-mile trail. It’s a nice quiet place for reflection and a little time connecting with nature.

Wolf Lake

2324 Calumet Ave.

Hammond

This bi-state lake is surrounded by walking and biking trails and in the winter is a lovely stretch for a relaxing or rigorous hike along the water. With the trees absent of leaves, you get a different view of the water and the wildlife that calls it home. Park by the Wolf Lake Pavilion in Hammond and start your hike from there.

Cowles Bog Trail

North Mineral Springs Road

Chesterton

219.926.7561

Named for Dr. Henry Cowles, who conducted his initial studies of plant ecology in the area, this 4.7-mile trail includes ponds, marshes, swamps, black oak savannas and beaches. If you’re looking for a strenuous trek that includes some steep sand dunes, this is it.

Sauerman Trail

1000 E. South St.

Crown Point

219.661.2271

For a short, easy hike, check out this lakeside trail that is good for all levels. The trail is just over a mile and can be extended with some smaller loops. There’s also a children’s playground if you want to bring the young ones along to relieve some of that cabin fever.

