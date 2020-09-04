LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 3, 2020

×
Hanover Central 46, Culver Academies 14, Q4
Kankakee Valley 42, SB Washington 7, FINAL
South Central 47, Boone Grove 6, Q4
Merrillville 28, Crown Point 0, Q3
Hobart 35, Griffith 0, Q3
Portage 21, Lake Central 0, Q4
River Forest 42, Lake Station 0, Q4
Valparaiso 37, LaPorte 0, Q4
Chesterton 14, Michigan City 13, Q4
Andrean 35, New Prairie 7, Q3
North Newton 0, North Judson 0, Q1
Highland 27, West Side 6, HALF
Bowman at Phalen Academy, Indpls., 1 p.m.
The Times Football Top 10
1. Valparaiso
2. Merrillville
3. Lowell
4. Hobart
5. Michigan City
6. Andrean
7. Crown Point
8. Kankakee Valley
9. Chesterton
9. Portage
Also receiving votes
