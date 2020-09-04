 Skip to main content
LIVE: Region prep football scoreboard, Week 3, 2020
web only alert top story urgent

Football stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Hanover Central 46, Culver Academies 14, Q4

Kankakee Valley 42, SB Washington 7, FINAL

SB Clay 0, Munster 0,  Q1

South Central 47, Boone Grove 6, Q4

Merrillville 28, Crown Point 0, Q3

Hobart 35, Griffith 0, Q3

Portage 21, Lake Central 0, Q4

River Forest 42, Lake Station 0, Q4

Valparaiso 37, LaPorte 0, Q4

Chesterton 14, Michigan City 13, Q4

Andrean 35, New Prairie 7, Q3

North Newton 0, North Judson 0, Q1

Highland 27, West Side 6, HALF

Wheeler 0, Lowell 0, Q1

Saturday, Sept. 5

Bowman at Phalen Academy, Indpls., 1 p.m.

The Times Football Top 10

 

