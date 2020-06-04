Region readies itself for a return to live music

• The June 6 planned opening of the new Record Bin location in (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City has been delayed due to scheduling conflicts, but the business expects its second location to be open by mid-month. A larger version of its original location (218 Main St.) in Hobart, the new Michigan City Record Bin will carry a wider variety of products, a music lesson room and a larger live performance area where area musicians will be regularly featured. Watch for updated information at.facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin

• Region-based Pink Floyd tribute band, Echoes of Pompeii, perform a full concert live from The Room venue in Highland on Saturday at 8 p.m. Central, via its official Facebook page: facebook.com/echoesofpompeii. "The 90-minute concert set was filled with Pink Floyd hits from the early Syd Barret-era of the pioneering psychedelic band, to the later Roger Waters-era of radio hits, and everything in between," noted EOP band leader and bassist, Jeremy Andrews. Fans can donate to the band via PayPal (paypal.me/echoesofpompeii) or Venmo (@echoesofpompeii).