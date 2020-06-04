Region readies itself for a return to live music

It's starting to happen. Live music is starting to slowly come back to area venues and musicians are ready, having kept busy making home videos and streaming live performances from their homes while sheltering in place during the COVID-19 crisis.
A few small outdoor performances took place around the Region last weekend, but more and more are being announced for the coming weeks as local music haunts begin the process of reopening and allowing area music makers back on stage. Several small venues are already announcing performances for this month.
Among those first shows are: The Head Honchos at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso (3-7 p.m. June 14; The Strings Beyond Description Band at Finnegans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer on June 25, and "The Forgotten Warrior Memorial Party/Bike Run" with UFO tribute band, Lights Out, on June 28 at Andorra Banquets (1112 U.S. Hwy. 41) in Schererville.
The first of the larger scale events announced is The Munster Town Hall Sunday Summer Series, which kicks off the first of six planned shows on June 14 with a free 6:30-8 p.m. oldies music performance by The Good Clean Fun Band.
GETTIN' ON THE ROAD AGAIN
Crown Point's popular singer/songwriter Frank Ruvoli took a novel idea and made a cool music video that was inspired by the COVID-19 experience and his anticipation of the forthcoming return to live performing. "I was thinking about our summer to come and finally getting back out and playing music together after what feels like a lifetime away from everybody during the Coronavirus shutdown," said Ruvoli.
"He covered one of my favorite Willie Nelson tunes, 'On the Road Again,' which repeats the lyrical line -- “The life I love is making music with my friends/ I can’t wait to get on the road again.” "After I finished recording it, I thought it would be great to incorporate as many of the local music family into the video as I could, since this song really makes me think of all the great musicians and music supporters we have in NWI and the surrounding areas."
Viewers of the video will see many familiar faces in the video sending out small personal messages to you, the fans. Among those making such cameos are local musicians Robby Celestin, Jesse Hernandez, Greg Guidotti, James Gedda, Jack Cunningham, Josh Andrews Music, John King, Greg Ashby and Bill Koch. Also seen are radio personality John King (host of WVLP's "Livin' It Up!" radio program) and Charlotte Friedlund and Keith Friedlund (the husband/wife founders and moderators of the "Rock And Rollers" social media page).
Given the long absence and the mandatory exile musician have had while making music at home, this clever video seems the perfect way to sum up the collective feeling of the musical community at large as everyone sets their sites on getting back on local stages and communing over music with their fans. See Ruvoli's video at facebook.com/FrankRuvoliMusic/videos/281539019642758.
MUSIC NOTES
• The June 6 planned opening of the new Record Bin location in (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City has been delayed due to scheduling conflicts, but the business expects its second location to be open by mid-month. A larger version of its original location (218 Main St.) in Hobart, the new Michigan City Record Bin will carry a wider variety of products, a music lesson room and a larger live performance area where area musicians will be regularly featured. Watch for updated information at.facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin
• Region-based Pink Floyd tribute band, Echoes of Pompeii, perform a full concert live from The Room venue in Highland on Saturday at 8 p.m. Central, via its official Facebook page: facebook.com/echoesofpompeii. "The 90-minute concert set was filled with Pink Floyd hits from the early Syd Barret-era of the pioneering psychedelic band, to the later Roger Waters-era of radio hits, and everything in between," noted EOP band leader and bassist, Jeremy Andrews. Fans can donate to the band via PayPal (paypal.me/echoesofpompeii) or Venmo (@echoesofpompeii).
• Chicago bluesman Rockin' Johnny Burgin has released, "No Border Blues" (Delmark Records), which the label touts as being the first ever American/Japanese blues music collaboration. Blues music took root in Japan during the 1970s, when Chicago blues legends like Otis Rush, Eddie Taylor, Jimmy Dawkins and others began touring there in earnest, inspiring what became an underground blues scene. Now some of Japan's brightest flames are keeping the Chicago blues sound alive and well in their homeland and beyond. Burgin said his "No Border Blues" album is the result of his cherry picking some of his favorite players met over the course of his many tours of Japan over that last 20 years. More: rockinjohnnyburgin.com.
• The family of the late Chicago folk music icon, John Prine, is producing "Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine," premiering on June 11 at 6:30 p.m. Central across multiple platforms, including Prine's YouTube (youtube.com/user/ohboyrecords) and Facebook pages. The production will feature family members and famous friends of the legendary storyteller, including Rosanne Cash, Kurt Vile, Margo Price, Lucinda Williams and others. The collective will share memories and perform songs to raise money for several charitable organizations Prine supported. More: johnprine.com.
• Joe Grushecky will be the musical guest next Tuesday (6/9) at 7 p.m. on the 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." The Pittsburgh rocker famous for being the front man of the gritty, blue-collar group Iron City Houserockers, will be live by phone to chat about the 40th Anniversary reissue of their classic album, "Have a Good Time (But Get Out Alive)," which was co-produced by Ian Hunter, Mick Ronson and Steve Van Zandt. Stream live in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!