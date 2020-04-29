Region restaurants are still taking orders for carryout and delivery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

With the coronavirus crisis affecting the world, restaurants have been forced to close. But eateries have the choice of offering their dishes by carryout, drive-thru and delivery options.

A variety of restaurant owners in the Region have opted to make their food available to the community through these alternate ways.

Take a look at the following list featuring just a sample of restaurants in the Region offering food via other avenues. Call the restaurants for hours, menu and more information as details are often changing daily. Check online for a more extensive list of eateries.

• Ciao Bella Ristorante, 1514 U.S. 41, Schererville. 219-322-6800. Curbside side and delivery options are available. A specific curbside menu is offered with 10 percent off curbside orders. Visit Ciao Bella on Facebook and ciaobellaonline.com. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays and Sundays and Mondays; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

• Doc's Smokehouse, 1420 B., Calumet Ave., Dyer. 219-262-3627. Doc's will offer online orders for takeout, delivery and curbside pickups. Carryout liquor available in Dyer. Visit docsbbq.net. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.