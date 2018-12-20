Alzheimer’s Foundation of America welcomes Hartsfield Village Retirement Community
MUNSTER — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) welcomed Hartsfield Village Retirement Community as its newest member organization. Hartsfield Village Retirement Community joins AFA’s network of more than 2,600 member organizations nationwide with the goal of providing optimal care and services to individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease, their families and caregivers. Hartsfield Village Retirement Community is a Continuing Care Retirement Community that promotes successful aging.
Injury attorney Kenneth J. Allen donates $8,000 to local shelters to help during the holiday season
Injury attorney Kenneth J. Allen is donating $8,000 in gift cards to the Northwest Indiana charities The Caring Place, Sojourner Truth House and Moraine House. Each organization will receive gift cards to distribute to those who need it the most this holiday season. Allen donated $30,000 in gift cards for families from Lake and Porter counties to shop at Kmart to purchase Christmas presents for their children. The Caring Place provides service and shelter for victims of domestic violence and their children; Sojourner Truth House is a ministry of hope and help for homeless and at-risk women and their children; and Moraine House fosters the rehabilitation of individuals suffering from alcohol addiction and substance abuse.
Highland Community Foundation
elects officers, sets 2019 agenda
The Highland Community Foundation elected officers and set their agenda for 2019. HCF’s 2019 officers include: Lance Ryskamp, president; Judy Vaughn, vice president; Julie Larson, secretary; and Abe Rivera, treasurer. Heading into the new year the board approved financial commitments of $2,000 for another “Highland Has Art” grant cycle; $2,000 toward another Community Canopy tree program in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation; and a commitment of $1,000 to assist development of a community garden in Highland. Board members of the Highland Community Foundation for 2019 include: Lance Ryskamp, Judy Vaughn, Julie Larson, Abe Rivera, Cheryl Nicksic, Michelle Anderson, Robert Plantz and Chelsey Bradford.
Physician contribution benefits cancer care fund
MUNSTER — Board certified plastic surgeon Gus Galante, MD, has made a $900 donation to the Women’s Diagnostic Center of Community Hospital. The contribution to the breast diagnostic imaging fund will help local women — those without insurance and who otherwise couldn’t afford it — receive imaging and biopsy services at the Women’s Diagnostic Center. The donation was generated from a percentage of the proceeds from Dr. Galante’s breast patient cases during the month of October — Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Decorating contest winners
HIGHLAND — Highland's home decorating contest winners were announced. First place went to Rau at 3105 Highway Ave.; second place, Peterson, 3514 41st St.; third place, Banas, 3433 41st Place; honorable mention, 3223 Eder St.
Michigan City Art League luncheon
Members of the Michigan City Art League enjoyed a celebration lunch at Swingbelly’s Restaurant in Michigan City. Swingbelly’s is supporting local artists by offering a wall for members of the MCAL to display their work. All artwork is available for purchase. The purpose of MCAL is to encourage and promote interest in art and art appreciation, to supply art advisers and to provide creative opportunities for all active members. The Art League supports, promotes, cooperates and participates in community cultural activities.
Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) Foundation awarded $20,000 grant
VALPARAISO — The Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) Foundation was recently awarded a $20,000 grant through the NiSource Foundation — the philanthropic arm of NIPSCO’s parent company — in support of expanding the education and training of first responders. In addition to the monetary grant, NIPSCO donated various meters and utility poles to develop a real life emergency training area on the 4.5-acre Emergency Service Training campus.