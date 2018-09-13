LaPorte companies donate $15,000 in network infrastructure upgrade to help nonprofit
Qubit Networks, a business in IT networking, security and voice-communication systems, and Surf Air Wireless, a leader in northern Indiana Internet services, will donate more than $15,000 in IT network, phone and Internet services to LaPorte Family YMCA. The donation will ensure network connectivity between all YMCA branches throughout LaPorte County, and support strong internal and external communication. The recent addition of the Michigan City YMCA Elston branch created unexpected technical challenges, so the two companies came together to install an Internet-based VoIP phone system, secure wireless Internet connection and the ability to back up information between all five YMCA sites.