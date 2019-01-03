Safety-Kleen joins Boys & Girls Club celebration
In celebration of the upcoming 100-year birthday of the Katherine House in East Chicago, Safety-Kleen joins the celebration by giving a $20,000 donation for the capital campaign/renovation project of this long-standing community asset.
Safety-Kleen’s $20,000 gift is one of many companies stepping forward to ensure the success of the $1.25 million capital improvement/renovation campaign of the East Chicago Katherine House Club. The Katherine House will be celebrating a 100-year birthday in 2019, and part of the celebration is the renovation of the East Chicago Katherine House Club for its club members and residents of the city.
Check presentation
The Hammond Optimist Organization presented a $2,000 check to the Saint Joseph Church Soup Kitchen, Manna for Hammond, at the soup kitchen’s annual Christmas lunch. Manna for Hammond was established in 1985 by the pastor of Saint Joseph Church in Hammond and a group of concerned volunteers in an effort to feed the hungry in the Hammond and surrounding area. Volunteers from the Gary Catholic Diocese as well as church congregations of other denominations, civic clubs, organizations, schools, businesses in the area and individuals help serve 200 meals each day, from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Manna for Hammond is funded by monetary and food donations from organizations, school groups, scouts, social clubs and individuals who want to help in some way. St. Joseph Church Soup Kitchen is at 5304 Hohman Ave. Call 219-932-0720.