Peoples Bank makes New Year’s gift to The Salvation Army Lake County
As The Salvation Army Lake County wasted no time kicking off the new year delivering humanitarian services to needy Lake County residents, Peoples Bank partnered with The Salvation Army to meet some of these needs. Peoples Bank employees presented a check for $750 to Kevin Feldman, Director of Development for The Salvation Army Lake County.
“The Christmas season is our busiest time of year for both meeting the needs of adults, children and families in Lake County, and for raising money to support this work,” said Feldman. “But the basic needs of those in the community don’t stop there. Parents will need help in finding jobs, managing their household expenses, feeding and clothing their families, and more. We are thankful for businesses like Peoples Bank for helping the communities in Lake County year round."
Windiana tour of Italy
Windiana Concert Band returned from a week-long tour of Italy: The Windiana New Year’s Eve Italy Adventure. Windiana performed three concerts in Venice, Florence and Rome, playing a variety of American and Italian music. Windiana toured historical and artistic sites in Venice, Lucca, Pisa, Florence, and Rome, experiencing St. Mark’s Square, the Bridge of Sighs, the Vatican, the Sistine Chapel, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Pantheon, the Colosseum, and Michelangelo’s statue of David.
Praxair supports club's $1.25 million capital campaign
Momentum of the 100-year celebration and capital campaign for the East Chicago Katherine House Boys & Girls Club is building as more companies are joining the effort in supporting GREAT Futures of East Chicago youth. Just before the holidays, Praxair, Inc. provided the club with a $10,000 gift toward the initiative. Praxair’s donation will support a new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) lab, planned as part of the Club’s renovation. Along with the gift, Praxair employees will be volunteering with various enhancement projects at the Club during renovation, which begins later this month.
New officers
Chief Mark Swistek and The Michigan City Police Commission hired two new officers. Sworn in by City Clerk Gale Neulieb, and Chief Mark Swistek during a ceremony in the Community Room were Officers Michael Ortega and Daniel Revoir. Officer Michael Ortega, 25, worked as a security guard at Ivy Tech Community College East Chicago. Officer Daniel Revoir age 22, worked as a part-time officer for Indiana University Police Department from December 2017 to December 2018.
Snowman Day
MUNSTER — Residents at Hartsfield Village celebrated Showman Day. There was no snow outside but the residents still dress up in their warm scarves and gloves and and had pictures taken with their own snowman.
Five merit deputies hired
LaPorte County Sheriff John T. Boyd announced the hiring of five new Merit (Patrol) Deputies. The deputies will fill vacancies within the Merit Division that were recently open. The deputies are Tyler Oberholtzer, Alex Clemons, Jet Balenia, Evan Doperalski and Derrick Deck.
Tri-Kappa, Iota Chapter donates to club
VALPARAISO — Tri-Kappa, Iota Chapter gave a $1,500 grant for members of the Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club to participate in a new cooking club.
“We are very excited for the grant that Tri-Kappa, Iota Chapter provided to our club,” said Kristina Balog, director of the Valparaiso Club. “Our staff has been wanting to provide our Club members with the opportunity to learn how to cook for quite awhile. Our programming focuses on healthy lifestyles. Teaching kids how to cook, what ingredients go into a meal and using the freshest of foods is one step in building habits of eating well and nourishing bodies, guaranteeing the adoption of healthy habits now and long into their futures. At the end of our cooking program, we will produce a cook book that our club members can take home and cook with their families, teaching their parents and/or siblings what they learned in our club."