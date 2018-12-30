Gold Award project teaches STEM basics
VALPARAISO — Ambassador Girl Scout Kourtney Collier completed the main component of her Gold Award Project with a STEM workshop aimed at giving fourth- and fifth-grade girls a glimpse into the world of science and math. The girls learned about atoms and non-Newtonian substances by making “slime,” learned about phases of matter while making ice cream, and explored kinetic and potential energy working with catapults.
In addition to the workshop, Collier, a senior at Valparaiso High School, used social media to provide information about STEM. On Facebook she has reached out to 645 people with 175 followers on Instagram. Another outreach component of the Gold Award project was provided by her project mentor, Mary Costa, a chemist at ArcelorMittal. Donated bags and a flyer which was developed about females in STEM fields are being distributed to women clients at Housing Opportunities.
Methodist Hospitals Foundation donates supplies to the Northwest Indiana Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center
Methodist Hospitals Foundation continued its holiday tradition of donating a one year’s supply of daily living necessities to support the Northwest Indiana Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) in Gary. The supplies included razors, shaving gel, lotion, deodorant, toothbrush and paste, slippers, combs, soap and shampoo – many items we all take for granted.
The Salvation Army’s Northwest Indiana Adult Rehabilitation Center in Gary is a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program which provides spiritual, social and emotional assistance for men who have lost the ability to cope with their problems and provide for themselves. The facility, administered by Bill and Diane Price, offers residential housing, group and individual counseling as well as work therapy for program participants.