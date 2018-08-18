Clown day
MUNSTER — Hartsfield Village residents enjoyed clown day. Residents were dressed in all colors and took photos with wigs and hats. They played games in the morning and had a color contest. Every resident got some bags of treats.
CAP Thunder Squadron completes successful mission
One portion of the role of the Civil Air Patrol is emergency services and cadets are ready to respond at any time to assist the U.S. Air Force in search and rescue needs. Just before midnight on July 24, Civil Air Patrol's Illinois Wing was contacted by the Air Force Rescue & Coordination Center with reports of an Electronic Locator Transmitter (ELT) going off somewhere between Chicago Executive Airport (PWK) and General Mitchel International Airport in Milwaukee (MKE). CAP Thunder Composite Squadron was the only team to respond to the call. The ground team was able to locate the signal going off from an aircraft inside of a hanger at Chicago Executive Airport and the owner was contacted. Responding to this late-night mission were Major Rick Zalud and four cadets; C/LtCol Peter Pattera, C/CMsgt Alexander Bronas, C/MSgt Ian Steinweg and C/SrA Arjon Odom.
Active shooter topic
The Highland Police Department, in conjunction with Highland Fire Department, hosted an exercise on the active shooter topic. More than 40 participants took part in the exercise including administrators from Highland and from private schools, along with the deputy director of the Lake County 911 Center. A table top exercise was presented along with discussions regarding policies.
Grant applications available
CROWN POINT - The Crown Point Community Foundation is accepting grant applications. Grants from the CPCF’s endowment funds will be made to nonprofit organizations and community projects which serve the South Lake County service area of Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell and Winfield. Fields of interest which will be considered for funding include education, health and human services, civic affairs, preservation, conservation, arts and culture. Eligible organizations may download an application on the CPCF website, www.thecpcf.org. Those without access to a computer can obtain an application by calling 219-662-7252 or visiting the CPCF office. Written requests for information should be sent to: Crown Point Community Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 522, Crown Point, IN 46308-0522. The deadline for submitting a grant application is Sept. 1; mailed applications must be postmarked Sept. 1.