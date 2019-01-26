Dick's Sporting Goods shows club members that sports matter
Leisa Murry, ASM Operations for Dick’s Sporting Goods retail location in Valparaiso, surprised Donna Gonzales, director of the Lake Station Club, by stating she was holding a $1,000 grant from The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation for the Lake Station Club.
“I was so pleasantly surprised by this phone call,” Gonzales said. “Our club has been working to build various sports leagues, offering our Club members with skill building opportunities while participating in sports, and we knew we needed to update some of our sporting equipment. Murry's phone call and the grant from the Foundation came at the perfect time. "We are very excited to partner with Dick’s Sporting Goods while giving our Club members the chance to explore different sports activities in a league setting."
Local business supports Women's Diagnostic Center
MUNSTER — The Women’s Diagnostic Center of Community Hospital has again received the support of Illiana Heating & Air Conditioning in the fight against breast cancer. Owners Tom and Sue Krygsheld held their annual October fundraiser, donating a portion of the proceeds from service calls to the center’s breast diagnostic imaging fund, which aids local uninsured women in receiving imaging and biopsy services.
On behalf of the company, Illiana Heating & Air Conditioning General Manager Kevin Frump and installation manager Dan Krygsheld presented a $4,650 check to Mary Nicholson, MD, medical director of the Women’s Diagnostic Center. Since 2011, the Krygshelds have provided donations to the Women’s Diagnostic Center as a result of their October fundraiser.
Board members introduced
The Lake County 4-H Program introduced the members of the 2019 4-H Ambassador Board at the annual 4-H Leadership Recognition Banquet. Twenty-one young people will serve as representatives of the 4-H program throughout the coming year and will be eligible for additional awards and scholarships. The ambassadors were chosen based on their records of achievement in 4-H projects and activities, leadership experience and community service. 4-H Ambassadors assist with program activities, including events at the Lake County Fair. They also work to increase public awareness of 4-H and encourage more young people to participate.
Also at the banquet, Lake County 4-H adult volunteers and Junior Leaders received pins in recognition for their service, sponsored by the Lake County Farm Bureau. The Lake County 4-H Club Committee introduced five incoming members of their Board of Directors: adults volunteers Anna Marie Gianni Biggs, Jeff Hann and Elyse Knizner, and 4-H Junior Leaders Breanne Gatlin and Elizabeth Harkema.