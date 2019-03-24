Crown Point VFD hosts dodgeball tourney to benefit Nick Foundation
The Crown Point Volunteer Fire Department Inc. will host its second Charity Dodgeball Tournament to benefit the NICK Foundation with all proceeds going to the foundation. The event is from 4 to 10 p.m. March 30 at The Sparta Dome, 1355 E. North St. Attendees will be able to watch over 200 of your local first responders and public personnel play dodgeball to help raise money for the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation. Admission tickets may be purchased before the event at the Crown Point Fire Station at $10 a ticket or online on Eventbrite! Admission ticket includes food for the night. There will be silent auction items along with raffle prizes which include items such as gift cards, baskets, Chicago sporting event tickets and more.
Michigan City nurses recognized with DAISY Awards
Three nurses at Franciscan Health Michigan City have been honored by The DAISY Foundation as extraordinary nurses. Palliative care nurse Pollyanna McNeil, behavioral health nurse Leeane Bolton and registered nurse Patty Marsicek received DAISY Awards, recognizing the work nurses do for patients and families every day. McNeil’s nomination recognized her generosity and kindness to help fulfill a hospice patient’s final wish for a quart of his favorite buttermilk. Bolton’s nomination by a patient with bipolar disorder praised her care, sense of humor and willingness to share her own life stories to help other patients. Marsicek’s nomination was from the wife of a colonoscopy patient who said she went above and beyond in caring for her husband.
HAST’s Horticulture Club builds a school greenhouse
Hammond Academy of Science and Technology was awarded a $15,000 grant from NIPSCO to build a hands-on, smart-technology powered greenhouse for their students and Horticulture Club members. “Our community is excited about the new educational opportunities available to students and their families,” said Sean Egan, school leader of HAST. The HAST Horticulture club was started in the fall of 2017 and has since grown to include over 30 students. The Horticulture Club began with a few students asking if they could grow food on campus. This effort, supported by science teacher Steve Grimm, has grown to multiple raised garden beds, ongoing lessons in horticultural practices, and healthy, nutrition-oriented cooking lessons.
Lansing CAP leader wins state award
The IL Wing of the Civil Air Patrol recently announced its “Of the Year” Awards to individuals throughout the state who, with their units, have excelled and performed to the highest levels, supporting the wing and Civil Air Patrol. Fourteen individuals were honored with awards, which were announced in a statewide newsletter by Col. Robert M. Dempsey Jr., Civil Air Patrol IL Wing Commander. Among the honorees is Major Barbara Buckner, Civil Air Patrol Thunder Composite Squadron Commander and Illinois Wing Group 2 Public Affairs Officer. Buckner received the Col. R Payton Public Affairs Officer of the Year award. Buckner is a former cadet who joined Civil Air Patrol as a teenager. She now oversees Thunder Composite Squadron IL-317, which meets weekly in Lansing.