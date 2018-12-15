Sock and pajama drive
The Gary Police Department is collecting new socks and pajamas, sizes infant to adult, in support of local shelters. The drive continues through Dec. 21. Donation boxes are located at Gary Police Department lobby, 555 Polk St., and J's Breakfast Club, 3669 Broadway.
A holiday tradition
Methodist Hospitals’ employees from both campuses joined together in the spirit of the holidays to provide gifts to children in need. Employees teamed up with the Salvation Army to donate 179 angels for their Angel Tree Program. Each angel represents one child. This program collects and donates gifts to families with children who would be unable to receive presents on Christmas morning. Hospital employees requested “Angel Children” by department and donated gifts to them. The gifts will be distributed to the families by the Salvation Army located in Gary.
Methodist Hospitals names new Daisy Award winners
Methodist Hospitals is a Daisy Award Partner. The Daisy Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day. Nurses are honored with this award three times a year. Patients and visitors may nominate a deserving nurse by filling out a nomination form and dropping it in one of the special countertop displays at the front desks and inpatient units. Each Daisy Award honoree is recognized at a public ceremony in her or his unit and receives a certificate of recognition, a DAISY award pin and a hand-carved stone sculpture entitled Heart’s Touch. The winners are Julijana Obetkovska, RN, Neuro Intermediate Care Unit, August winner; and Chris Schreier, RN, Intensive Care Unit, November winner.
Valpo resident earns Master Recycler certification
Catherine Gingrich received her certificate and badge to become the newest Certified Master Recycler. The Valparaiso resident was recognized at the Dec. 11 Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction board meeting. She completed 30 volunteer hours, thereby achieving all requirements of the Porter County Master Recycler Program, sponsored by the district. Gingrich fulfilled her educational requirement by attending classes, featuring experts who talked about recycling processes, landfills, household hazardous waste, vermicomposting, backyard composting and more. The program also included field trips.
"Catherine is the 30th person to complete all of the program requirements since the program began in 2014,” said Donna Stuckert, district public education coordinator. "She played an essential role in this agency’s educational goals by volunteering at events to help residents learn about recycling guidelines and waste reduction programs.”