Counseling services receives grant
Dr. James Bernard, owner of Care Counseling Services announced it is the recipient of a $1,584 grant from the Porter County Substance Abuse Council. This grant is part of PCSAC's 2018 grant funding initiatives. Care Counseling Services, 793-2 Juniper Rad, Valparaiso, is an outpatient substance abuse treatment center and provides intensive outpatient treatment programs for Porter County residents.
Grant awarded to Cedar Lake Historical Association
As the Cedar Lake Historical Association and Museum approaches the centennial of its historic property in 2020, a new grant from the Indiana Historical Society (IHS) will help ensure the museum is around for another 100 years. Cedar Lake Historical Association is the recipient of an $8,823 Heritage Support Grant. The funding will allow the organization to continue engineering studies to secure the foundation of the museum, 7408 Constitution Ave. The grant comes on the heels of three prior Heritage Support Grants, including an award of $34,000 in 2017 that supported a capital campaign.
"Funds from the Heritage Support Grant program are making our goals a reality ahead of the 100th anniversary of the property," said Julie Zasada, executive director of the Cedar Lake Historical Association. "The Board of Governors is also working diligently to increase the community's recreational and educational experiences at the museum."