Silly Safari returns to Hartsfield Village
MUNSTER — Silly Safari visited the residents at Hartsfield Village. He brought an owl, fox, raccoon and alligator.
Two officers promoted to sergeant
The Valparaiso Police Department announced the promotion of two officers to the rank of patrol sergeant, effective immediately. Mark LaMotte is a six-year veteran of the department, spending his career in Patrol Division. He is a graduate of Indiana University, Kelley School of Business, with a Bachelor of Science degree, and is also a department field training officer and firearms instructor. Keith Perez is a nine-year veteran of the department, who has spent a portion of his career in the Investigations Division and in Patrol Division. Perez is a graduate of Indiana University, School of Public and Environmental Affairs, with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice. Perez is also a field training officer, firearms instructor and part of the agency recruitment team.
Food drive success
Crossroads YMCA held a food drive and collected 1,504 pounds of nonperishables for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
United Way and Meijer help Kouts Police Department feed families
Kouts Police Chief James Smith and Officer Lindsey Ditchcreek went shopping at Meijer with United Way of Porter County staff to feed needy families in Kouts. The Kouts Police Department was awarded $1,500 by Meijer in Valparaiso to provide Thanksgiving meals and United Way of Porter County helped to facilitate the partnership.
“This is our first year to be able to do a program like this, and I am amazed at how much food we were able to buy with our gift cards for these families," said Chief James Smith. "We are providing 15 full meals complete with all of the sides, extra desserts for the kids and lots of extra trimmings. The staff at Meijer was incredibly helpful and shopped with us to be sure we were able to get everything on our list.”