Grant helps purchase portable breath test devices
The Porter County Adult Probation Department, in collaboration with the Porter County Substance Abuse Council, is pleased to announce that the Porter County Adult Probation Department has been awarded grant funding for the purchase of two new portable breath test devices. In an effort to reduce recidivism and the misuse of alcohol by adults in Porter County, individuals on probation who continue to use alcohol will be referred to therapeutic programming to address their use and/or abuse of alcohol. Also, randomly breath testing individuals on probation will help to hold the clients accountable for their actions and help combat operating while intoxicated.