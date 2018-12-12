Santa Run to benefit kids in community
CALUMET CITY — The 32nd annual Santa Run, sponsored by Calumet City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 1, will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Calumet City Training Center, 24 State St. Santa will depart at 10 a.m. to visit approximately 20 Calumet City families. Santa will distribute children's gifts and food baskets made possible by FOP Lodge No. 1 fundraising efforts throughout the year and generous community donations. Santa will receive special assistance this year from the Canadian National Railroad, which will bring “Little Obie” to drive St. Nick around.
McColly Charities coat drive a success
More than 450 coats were collected through McColly Charities. McColly Real Estate, on behalf of the McColly Charities, sponsored a coat drive for a month. All McColly Companies offices throughout Northwest Indiana, Chicago Southland and Central Illinois collected clean, gently used coats. Coats of all shapes and sizes were welcome. McColly Charities sponsors charity drives throughout the year.
Holiday tree lighting
The city of Calumet City and the Calumet Memorial Park District held their annual holiday tree lighting ceremony which featured hot chocolate, roasted chestnuts, faceprinting, live reindeer, ice sculpting and the arrival of Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus to light the city’s official display. Then Mr. and Mrs. Claus boarded their sleigh and, led by the Ozinga Merry Mixer, they traveled up Wentworth Avenue to Memorial Park, where there were performances by the Hoover-Schrum Band and a marimba band, as well as fireworks, and kids got to meet with Santa and take their picture with him.