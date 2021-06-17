Region steel executive to be honored for contributions to industry

A Northwest Indiana steel executive will be honored by one of the steel industry's largest professional associations for significant contributions to the sector.

Wendell Carter, senior vice president of flat-rolled steel at Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor, is one of more than 20 people The Association for Iron & Steel Technology will honor at AISTech 2021 — The Iron & Steel Technology Conference and Exposition.

Carter, who previously oversaw ArcelorMittal USA's steel mills in Northwest Indiana, is slated to receive the AIST Distinguished Member and Fellow Award at the upcoming conference at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

"Established in 1975, the Distinguished Member and Fellow Award is presented to an AIST member who has attained eminent distinction in advancing the technical development, production, processing and application of iron and steel and/or related activities of the industry, and has performed meritorious service to the association," the trade association said in a press release.